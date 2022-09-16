1967 Ford Bronco Looks Young and Fresh Again in Grabber Blue, Has Mustang Heart

Over the past couple of years, there were two major Ford unveilings. When the American auto giant presented the Mustang Mach-E back in 2020, it became the center of everyone’s attention, but for all the wrong reasons. When it unveiled the new Bronco a year later, it was once again the talk of the day, only this time for all the right ones.
The Bronco was so successful right from the start that it quickly overshadowed the electric Mustang. Not only the new generation of the model caught everyone’s eye last year, but also older Broncos enjoyed renewed attention.
It’s one of those earlier-gen Bronco we’re here to talk about today, as it happened to cross our path in modified form, worthy of a feature in our V8 Month coverage this month. It’ll go under the hammer next month, during the Barrett-Jackson auction over in Houston, Texas, with what seems to be the right gear to help it make a splash on the floor of the event.
The SUV is a 1967 model year, which makes it a first generation (the breed hit the market just one year before this Bronco was made). It’s been not only modified, but also upgraded as to make it a decent offering in an already overcrowded and rich Bronco market.
The SUV comes to the auction block dressed in Ford Grabber Blue with white trim, and chrome custom dual mufflers with chrome exhaust tips. The restored hardtop also comes in white, for a very fresh and youthful look. The exterior vista is complemented by the use of chrome bumpers, side mirrors, and door handles, and there are also new glass and headlights thrown into the custom package.
But it’s the mechanical bits that make this Bronco a true beast. The body rests on modified suspension rocking new coil springs, leaf springs and Skyjacker Nitro shocks. Benefiting from a 5-inch lift, it touches the ground by means of four 35-inch Patagonia M/T Milestar tires wrapped around Pro Comp wheels. A fifth one dangles out the rear swing-away carrier.
Under the hood, the unnamed builders of the SUV fitted a Ford Mustang-sourced 5.0-liter fuel-injected V8, and mated that to a 5-speed transmission.
We’re told this 1967 Ford Bronco shows only 3,500 miles (5,633 km) of use since completion, and that it’s going under the hammer with no reserve. No mention is made as to how much it is expected to fetch.
