Expeditions 7's E7 200M Project Is the Ultimate Land Cruiser Camper

From 2011 to 2014, two intrepid adventurers named Greg Miller and Scott Brady traveled around the world, touching every continent, in the same vehicle - a VDJ78 Toyota Land Cruiser Troopy - as part of a special project they aptly named Expeditions 7.
The 58,000-mile (93,341-km), three-year-long overland journey marked a world first, as nobody had driven the same 4×4 vehicle on all seven continents before. As you can imagine, it was the adventure of their lifetime and a good opportunity to discover what kind of vehicle would best serve a team’s needs for another lap around the globe.
With many lessons learned from logging over 160,000 miles (257,495 km) on the 70-series Land Cruiser and with help from industry experts, Greg Miller spent five years building the ultimate Toyota expedition vehicle, the E7 200M Land Cruiser Camper.
The E7 200M project leverages the potential of the North American spec 200-series as it started life as a 2021 Land Cruiser 200 Series Heritage Edition. The legendary Japanese off-roader was chosen not only due to its durability and payload appropriate for a journey around the world but also because the vehicle is available for purchase in various countries worldwide, so parts and service are easy to come by in case of an emergency.
Seven Heritage Edition Land Cruiser 200 vehicles underwent the transformation. Miller sent them to Germany where Maltec Leichtbautechnologie modified the body behind the cockpit and outfitted it with a pass-through sleeping cabin. It’s built right behind the B-pillar and can accommodate two people to sleep, eat, and travel in.
The wheelbase remains unchanged, so the off-roader will still be able to fit on narrow trails and technical routes. Additionally, the robust 200-series platform retains the original 5.7L V8 engine good for 381 hp (386 ps) and 401 lb-ft (543.6 Nm) of torque, but the rest of the drivetrain is heavily modified.
Cruiser Outfitters equipped the Land Cruiser with Old Man Emu suspension, ARB air lockers, Slee Offroad front bumpers, rock sliders, and skid plates, as well as a Warn Zeon 12-S winch, among others. Larger diameter BFGoodrich AT tires have been mounted to factory aluminum wheels.
The custom camper boasts a semi-minimalistic design. It was fitted with teak wood flooring and countertops, and everything one might need to live comfortably on the road. As such, the camper cabin includes bench seats, a queen-sized mattress, a configurable dinette, built-in cooktop and fridge, LED lighting, hot water outdoor shower, and a heater. The travelers' storage needs have also been accounted for, with lots of small cubbies and cabinets.
The vehicle is also equipped with solar power and features a pop-up Kevlar carbon fiber roof that will provide travelers with panoramic views.
Two of the E7 200M vehicles will remain with Expeditions 7, while the five remaining ones will be offered for sale to the public. Each of the seven Land Cruiser 200 Campers will be named after a continent to round up the Expeditions 7 story.
