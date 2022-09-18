The Venom Rock Bouncer Is a V8 Monster Buggy That Makes Off-Roading a Piece of Cake

We've covered all sorts of off-roading machines here on autoevolution, but today I have something for you that's unique and crazy, and it might just be one of the most capable ones.
Off-roading events and competitions have become increasingly popular lately. There's something special about seeing or even driving vehicles on terrains where most would say, "Nah, there's no way anything will be able to climb that hill or go over those rocks."
One of these sports is rock bouncing, perhaps the most hardcore of all. Its aim is not only to cross challenging and rugged terrains but also to do it at high speeds. It's definitely something meant for an adrenaline freak.
In 2012, a group of off-road enthusiasts wanted to create a machine that knows no limits and can tackle any challenge you throw at it. And what better way to achieve that than to go big? What resulted is the Venom Rock Bouncer.
The Venom is a buggy on steroids, measuring 14'2" (4.3 meters). It's pretty heavy, with a total weight of 3,600 lbs. (1,632 kg), but this is irrelevant as it boasts a Chevy V8 engine with 550 HP (410 kW). It's so powerful that it bounces wherever you take it, with a top speed of 110 mph (177 kph). It sits on 43" (109 centimeters) tires, so it's built to ride in extreme environments. What's remarkable is that once they heat up, they have resin that comes out and helps stick them to the ground.
Of course, driving this monster isn't totally safe, as roll-overs and crashes happen regularly when rock bouncing. A rigid roll cage shields you from danger, and PRP seatbelts tightly fasten you to the seat. Moreover, the Venom is designed to withstand falls of up to 150 feet (46 meters), which is absolutely insane.
Jack Porter is a member of Venom Racing, the team behind this bad boy. He said, "When we go out rock bouncing, we're looking for the most extreme stuff we can hit. It's the biggest adrenaline rush you could ever have. Driving this machine is very intense. We have lots of crashes and anything can happen at any minute. But Venom was made to kick-ass."
One feature that makes the driving experience more bearable is an air pump that pushes air into the driver's helmet, as dust is impossible to avoid when ripping through the dirt. You can also find a voltmeter, oil pressure, and water temperature gauges on the Venom. It also has a tachometer, but funnily enough, it's stuck at the max 8,000 RPM, a clear indicator that it's always driven to its limit.
Other notable details are the custom-built front axle and suspension, with rear shocks traveling up to 29 inches (74 centimeters) up and down.
Check the video below to see this ridiculous ride in action!
One of these sports is rock bouncing, perhaps the most hardcore of all. Its aim is not only to cross challenging and rugged terrains but also to do it at high speeds. It's definitely something meant for an adrenaline freak.
In 2012, a group of off-road enthusiasts wanted to create a machine that knows no limits and can tackle any challenge you throw at it. And what better way to achieve that than to go big? What resulted is the Venom Rock Bouncer.
The Venom is a buggy on steroids, measuring 14'2" (4.3 meters). It's pretty heavy, with a total weight of 3,600 lbs. (1,632 kg), but this is irrelevant as it boasts a Chevy V8 engine with 550 HP (410 kW). It's so powerful that it bounces wherever you take it, with a top speed of 110 mph (177 kph). It sits on 43" (109 centimeters) tires, so it's built to ride in extreme environments. What's remarkable is that once they heat up, they have resin that comes out and helps stick them to the ground.
Of course, driving this monster isn't totally safe, as roll-overs and crashes happen regularly when rock bouncing. A rigid roll cage shields you from danger, and PRP seatbelts tightly fasten you to the seat. Moreover, the Venom is designed to withstand falls of up to 150 feet (46 meters), which is absolutely insane.
Jack Porter is a member of Venom Racing, the team behind this bad boy. He said, "When we go out rock bouncing, we're looking for the most extreme stuff we can hit. It's the biggest adrenaline rush you could ever have. Driving this machine is very intense. We have lots of crashes and anything can happen at any minute. But Venom was made to kick-ass."
One feature that makes the driving experience more bearable is an air pump that pushes air into the driver's helmet, as dust is impossible to avoid when ripping through the dirt. You can also find a voltmeter, oil pressure, and water temperature gauges on the Venom. It also has a tachometer, but funnily enough, it's stuck at the max 8,000 RPM, a clear indicator that it's always driven to its limit.
Other notable details are the custom-built front axle and suspension, with rear shocks traveling up to 29 inches (74 centimeters) up and down.
Check the video below to see this ridiculous ride in action!