2013 Corvette Looks Like a Computer Render but It's Real and Headed for Auction

It’s not often that real life can beat computer renders and sketches, but this 2013 Chevrolet Corvette manages to do just that. Okay, that is subjective, yet I think it strikes a perfect balance between contemporary styling and old-school design.
This beauty is the brainchild of Classic Conversion Coachworks of Lakewood, Washington, and it’s a stunning way to bring the C1 Corvette into the modern era. Admittedly, at first glance, it just looks like a hodgepodge of bits and pieces from different generations of Vettes. However, if you take the time, you can clearly see that attention to detail is second to none.
This is not just your run-of-the-mill resto-mod. Everything about this car screams soul and passion. From the exhausts installed through the bumper as they would have been in 1958 to the carbon fiber bodywork, this car screams bespoke.
The rear haunches have been substantially enlarged and giving off a burly and modern muscle car vibe compared to the slow swooping lines of an original C1 Corvette. Of course, this change of profile would mess with the rear of the car, but the guys at Classic Conversion Coachworks have done a marvelous job adapting the lines to the newer and more muscular body of the car.
The business is not much different in the front of the car. The first generation of Corvette shares neither the windshield nor mirrors that this reimagined version has. But they manage to fit the car perfectly and look as if they should have always been there. Somehow, every line of this car’s body manages to flow into the next perfectly, uninterrupted and undisturbed by all the changes. Even the new wheels, which look like nothing you would expect to see on a C1, fit the car brilliantly.
Moving on to the interior, this is where things start to become a bit of a mixed bag. The car has a relatively modern interior, at least for 2013, but it’s nowhere near what we can find in today’s vehicles. Don’t get me wrong, it’s not bad by any stretch of the imagination. However, the black and white, pixelated displays on the radio and climate controls make it look quite dated. One can not help but wonder if a more classic interior would have been a better fit for such a conversion. Still, the bucket seats and center console are a big plus when it comes to comfort, especially on longer drives.
Another piece of this car that has been taken to the 21st century is its beating heart. Yes, this car has a modern engine coupled with an automatic transmission that puts out a respectable 430 rowdy American horses (436 PS). Of course, I am talking about none other than the good old 6.2L LS3 V8, which absolutely belongs in a Corvette. A reliable engine, along with all of its LS brethren, with good tuning capabilities that has been thrown into God knows how many kit cars and supercars. Considering the heritage of the C1 and the popularity of modern Corvettes, we're all probably curious to see how much it will fetch when it finally hits the auction.
