1965 Chevrolet Chevelle Dragster Barn Find Pays Tribute to an Iconic WWI Plane, Needs Help

More on this:

1 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Spent 27 Years in a Cornfield, Nice Surprise Under the Hood

2 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle Bought 25 Years Ago Is Still Sitting Waiting for Restoration

3 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Is All About 'SS' and 'LS,' Needs an 'OG' at the Helm

4 Parked 38 Years Ago: 1969 Chevelle Proves Detroit Metal Loves Texas Weather, All-Original

5 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Rides High on 24s, Hides Modern Surprise Under the Hood