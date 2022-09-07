1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Is All About 'SS' and 'LS,' Needs an 'OG' at the Helm

A classic Chevrolet Chevelle SS is about to hit the auction block, and it is a stunning piece of machinery. You may be excused while checking out the image gallery; we’ll wait.
You back yet? Okay, let’s move on to some of the highlights of this old-timer muscle car, which has enough grunt to pose a threat to several modern machines, as long as you keep the wheel straight, with the normal adjustment for torque steer during takeoffs.
Capable of pushing out 450 horsepower, the LS6 engine is hooked up to an M40 TH400 automatic transmission that channels the power to the rear axle. New suspension is on deck, and the stopping power comes from the power brakes with discs at the front, and drums at the rear.
As you already know (you did check out the pics, didn’t you?), everything looks very good wherever you look, be it the exterior, cabin, engine bay, or underneath. As a matter of fact, it looks too good for a car that saw the light of day 52 years ago, as it was born back in 1970, and you do know why, right? Yep, it underwent full restoration, which was completed in 2013.
Finished in black, with a matched vinyl top, riding on a set of classic wheels, shod in Firestone rubber, and having a brown leather interior, this 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS will go under the gavel next month. It is accompanied by two original build sheets and the original owner’s manual, and it is advertised by Mecum for their Chicago 2022 sale, as one of the stars of the auction. The event is scheduled to take place between October 13 and 15, and even though they haven’t provided an estimated selling price, you know it will be anything but cheap, don’t you?
