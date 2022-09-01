Parked 38 Years Ago: 1969 Chevelle Proves Detroit Metal Loves Texas Weather, All-Original

More on this:

1 Watch This 1968 Chevrolet Nomad Station Wagon Fire Up After Rotting for 25-Years

2 1973 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Sleeping in a Tight Spot Wants Everybody to Look in the Trunk

3 Mysterious 1971 Chevelle Heavy Chevy Proves Not Everyone Should Be Allowed to Own a Car

4 1968 Chevy Chevelle Doesn't Feel Blue at All Due to 454ci Big Block and Stick Shift

5 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Sitting for Years, Awesome Project