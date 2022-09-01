Parked 38 Years Ago: 1969 Chevelle Proves Detroit Metal Loves Texas Weather, All-Original

While no official figures exist on the 1969 Chevelle production, most estimates indicate that Chevrolet built close to 455,000 units, out of which the Malibu accounted for over 367,000 of them.
In other words, the Chevelle Malibu continued to be the version spearheading the sales of the nameplate, though the SS 396 remained the icing on the cake for another year. Around 86,000 two-door Chevelles received the highly desirable SS package (also referred to as the Z25 package).
The Chevelle Malibu that seller pistolgrip_70 has recently posted online doesn’t come with the SS magic, but on the other hand, it has something else to impress the audience. It’s an all-original example that spent the last 38 years in a garage, and now it’s back in a condition that’s well above the average for a car this old.
The rust on the body is minimal, and the seller guarantees the floors continue to be fairly solid. In case you’re wondering how come this is possible on a 1969 Chevelle, it’s because this model was born and raised in Texas, so it wasn’t forced to deal with harsh winters and salt roads.
Even the paint you see on the car is original, though it’s pretty clear it doesn’t come in its best shape. Some accident damage can also be observed in the photos, but at the end of the day, it all looks like a very restorable project.
The engine under the hood is the factory 307 that’s paired with an automatic transmission. Everything is original, the seller guarantees, though no further information has been shared on the current health of the engine. It’s probably better to assume it’s not running, so an in-person inspection is definitely recommended.
Saving this Chevelle isn’t going to be cheap, as the bidding starts at $7,000. Nobody has entered the race to take it home so far, so it’ll be interesting to see if anyone is willing to pay that much in the 4 remaining days until the auction comes to an end.
