1967 Chevrolet Chevelle Bought 25 Years Ago Is Still Sitting Waiting for Restoration

Impala was the model spearheading Chevy’s sales during the ’60s, but after shipping more than one million units in 1965, its figures started declining towards the end of the decade.
However, it continued to sell strong, but at the same time, the popularity of other Chevrolet models was on the rise as well. The Chevelle production, for example, surpassed 400,000 units (with close to 20,000 units assembled in Canada for the local market).
One of these Chevelles is right here seeking another chance.
Built as part of the model year 1967, this Chevy is nothing but a project right now, and based on the provided images, it’s a rough one as well.
eBay seller mr.dennisd760 claims the car still exhibits nice front end sheet metal, but on the other hand, a thorough inspection is definitely recommended anyway. This is because the Chevelle has been sitting for more than two decades – the seller says they purchased the car some 25 years ago, most likely with the intention of restoring it, but the job has never started.
Since then, this Chevelle has just been left parked waiting for this highly anticipated overhaul, but as anyone can guess based on the shared images, the process is yet to begin.
Someone else will have to do it, obviously if everything looks alright during a thorough checkup. Little information has been offered on the engine, but the seller says they heard it running before buying the car. However, the V8 doesn’t look good in the images published on eBay, so don’t be too surprised if it’s already locked up from sitting.
This Chevelle is ready to sell for pocket money, as the owner is willing to let it go for just $600. This is probably a fair price given a title isn’t available and considering the overall condition of the car.
One of these Chevelles is right here seeking another chance.
Built as part of the model year 1967, this Chevy is nothing but a project right now, and based on the provided images, it’s a rough one as well.
eBay seller mr.dennisd760 claims the car still exhibits nice front end sheet metal, but on the other hand, a thorough inspection is definitely recommended anyway. This is because the Chevelle has been sitting for more than two decades – the seller says they purchased the car some 25 years ago, most likely with the intention of restoring it, but the job has never started.
Since then, this Chevelle has just been left parked waiting for this highly anticipated overhaul, but as anyone can guess based on the shared images, the process is yet to begin.
Someone else will have to do it, obviously if everything looks alright during a thorough checkup. Little information has been offered on the engine, but the seller says they heard it running before buying the car. However, the V8 doesn’t look good in the images published on eBay, so don’t be too surprised if it’s already locked up from sitting.
This Chevelle is ready to sell for pocket money, as the owner is willing to let it go for just $600. This is probably a fair price given a title isn’t available and considering the overall condition of the car.