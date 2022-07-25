Mysterious 1971 Chevelle Heavy Chevy Proves Not Everyone Should Be Allowed to Own a Car

1971 was a pretty big year for the Chevelle, as it witnessed not only the debut of a major design update but also the introduction of the Heavy Chevy.
With a pretty intriguing name, the Heavy Chevy had a fairly simple mission: to join the Chevelle lineup as an intermediate option between the base model and the more expensive SS. However, the Heavy Chevy was actually an upgraded base Chevelle that could be ordered with any V8 engine option, so at the end of the day, the GM brand just wanted to offer a sportier configuration in a cheaper package.
Known as RPO YF3, the Heavy Chevy wasn’t exactly the top choice for customers whose main interest was the performance of the engine though, especially as it couldn’t be ordered with the almighty 454, still exclusive to the SS.
Without a doubt, the Heavy Chevy is a very intriguing part of Chevelle history, but on the other hand, finding one in perfect condition isn’t by any means easy.
And the 1971 example that we have here is exactly the opposite. In fact, this Chevelle is the living proof that some people shouldn’t be allowed to own cars, as a once-gorgeous classic has turned into what looks to be a super-rusty pile of metal that has close to 0 chances of ever returning to the road.
As you can tell from the pictures shared by eBay seller rustlys, the car has most likely been sitting under the clear sky for a very long time, and this is how it ended up being invaded by rust. There are huge holes in the floors, and most of the parts are missing.
If you hope that at least the engine is in place, this isn’t the case, as this Chevelle needs almost everything. The seller, however, provides little to no information, so if you believe this Chevelle still deserves a second chance, you just need to go see it in person.
Surprisingly, the super-rough condition doesn’t make this Chevy affordable. The bidding starts at $2,500, and of course, nobody has entered the bidding so far.
Known as RPO YF3, the Heavy Chevy wasn’t exactly the top choice for customers whose main interest was the performance of the engine though, especially as it couldn’t be ordered with the almighty 454, still exclusive to the SS.
Without a doubt, the Heavy Chevy is a very intriguing part of Chevelle history, but on the other hand, finding one in perfect condition isn’t by any means easy.
And the 1971 example that we have here is exactly the opposite. In fact, this Chevelle is the living proof that some people shouldn’t be allowed to own cars, as a once-gorgeous classic has turned into what looks to be a super-rusty pile of metal that has close to 0 chances of ever returning to the road.
As you can tell from the pictures shared by eBay seller rustlys, the car has most likely been sitting under the clear sky for a very long time, and this is how it ended up being invaded by rust. There are huge holes in the floors, and most of the parts are missing.
If you hope that at least the engine is in place, this isn’t the case, as this Chevelle needs almost everything. The seller, however, provides little to no information, so if you believe this Chevelle still deserves a second chance, you just need to go see it in person.
Surprisingly, the super-rough condition doesn’t make this Chevy affordable. The bidding starts at $2,500, and of course, nobody has entered the bidding so far.