1973 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Sleeping in a Tight Spot Wants Everybody to Look in the Trunk

While some people believe the Chevelle lost its cool factor during the ‘70s, the SS models remained very intriguing models for those who wanted a modern Chevy with a potent surprise under the hood.
This 1973 Chevelle SS is one of these bad boys, though, on the other hand, its muscle is no longer sleeping under the hood but in the trunk.
The 350 (5.7-liter) small-block unit is now residing in the trunk, and based on the photos provided by eBay seller darfos-8141, it’s going to require a lot of work to get back to running condition.
In fact, this applies to the entire car, as this 1973 Chevelle SS has clearly been sitting for a very long time. One of the images shows the Chevelle parked in what looks to be a super-tight garage, so most likely, the car was moved to storage with the intention of restoring it at one point.
The project has never started though, and now the seller says their Chevelle SS qualifies for a very cool drag or rat rod.
Obviously, this comes down to what the buyer wants to do with the car, but at first glance, fully restoring this Chevelle SS, or at least going for a restomod, wouldn’t necessarily be an impossible job. Particularly concerning, however, is the condition of the floors, especially on the passenger side where the Chevelle exhibits a pretty large hole, obviously caused by the rust.
Other than that, it’s hard to say just how many parts are missing, so if you’re interested in buying this Chevelle, the best thing you can do is to go check it out in person.
It doesn’t cost a fortune either, as the seller is ready to let it go for just $2,500 – some other offers might also be accepted, so you know what you have to do if this Chevelle tickles your fancy.
