1967 Chevy Chevelle SS 396 Will Summon the Manual Sport Coupe Collector Within

Although produced solely across three generations for the 1964 through 1978 model years, the mid-size Chevelle quickly became one of Chevrolet’s most popular nameplates.
And the A-body had a lot going for it, indeed. From many body styles (coupe, sedan, convertible, station wagon) to cool versions such as the Laguna or Super Sport, plus the iconic El Camino derivative that was reintroduced as part of the Chevelle family in 1964. Naturally, there is one variant to rule them all, and that must be the fabled SS.
But there is no need to take our word for granted, as what we have here is an original, first-generation Chevelle SS 396 that might serve as a great case in point. And it does so courtesy of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors, where it currently resides so proudly in its inventory. It does so while dressed up in a classic, subtle shade of Granada Gold and this two-door Sport Coupe also lays claim to a cool, contrasting atmosphere by way of a black vinyl top.
Inside, the serious allure prevails once more, complete with matching-black upholstery and a minimal amount of creature comforts, such as powered steering and brakes, among others. Back outside, additional highlights include the Rally wheels with redline tires, a measure of the attention to detail that befits a professional show-and-tell restoration project.
Under the hood, there is more good news, with the L34 V8 sporting the appropriate, matching numbers for a 396ci engine of the period. And that 350-horsepower stable (at the time of original manufacturing) is properly sent to the rear wheels through a four-speed Muncie stick shift transmission.
Last, but certainly not least, the ’67 Chevy Chevelle SS 396 shows a mere 31,909 miles (51,353 km) reading on the odometer – though we have no information if that is also original or of the nasty TMU (total mileage unknown) variety. Alas, we do know this to be a rather pricey grab, as the asking quotation stands at exactly $89,900.
