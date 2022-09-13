1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Spent 27 Years in a Cornfield, Nice Surprise Under the Hood

More on this:

1 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Sitting for Years, Awesome Project

2 This 1971 Chevelle Is Either a Boring Project or a Fabulous SS Worth a Full Restoration

3 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Barn Find Is Ready for an LS6 454 Upgrade, Engine Also Available

4 Unrestored 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle an All-Original Project Car Missing the Best Part

5 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Owned by a Woman for 45 Years Found in a Trailer Park