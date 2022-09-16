1967 Chevrolet Corvette Parked for 53 Years Is a Rare Barn Find With a Sad Story

Classic cars that have been sitting for 40 years in storage are pretty common nowadays. Because quite a few owners parked their 1950s and 1960s automobiles in the 1980s. But this 1967 Chevrolet Corvette is a different story. Parked back in 1969, it spent only two years on the road and a whopping 53 years in a garage.
How did this happen? Well, the story goes that the car was purchased by the second owner in 1969 and parked in a garage. There's no word on whether he purchased the car with mechanical issues, but he ended up working on the Corvette for decades. Sadly, he passed away before he could put it back on the road and the Chevy was sold with his estate.
Now with a different owner, the Corvette is looking for a new home. One that will transform a project car into a beautiful classic. Because even though it spent more than five decades off the road, this Corvette is in fantastic shape. Except for the drivetrain, which is completely gone.
And this is the second part of this Corvette's sad story. Because this 'Vette didn't leave the factory with a 327-cubic-inch (5.4-liter) small-block V8. Nope, this Chevy was fitted with the mighty 427-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) big-block Tri-Power, which was rated at a neck-snapping 435 horsepower. That's the L71, of which only 3,754 units were made in 1967 (only 16% of total production). It was paired to a four-speed manual gearbox.
Missing drivetrain aside, the body is straight and the original Lynndale Blue paint is still visible. According to the seller, it was covered in a thin layer of gray primer when he got it. The bumpers are included in the sale, but they need to be re-chromed after sitting outside for a few years. A pair of new-old-stock side pipes are also included with the sale.
The interior is in even better shape, which isn't surprising given that the car was driven for only two years. Nearly everything is in perfect shape save for a bit of dust. There are no cracks in the upholstery and dashboard and the wooden steering wheel looks almost like new. The odometer shows only 26,683 miles.
The frame is super clean and looks like it got a few new components over the years. On the flip side, a few components got lost after the previous owner passed away, including the radiator, fan shroud, and headliner.
But even though it's incomplete and the seller says there's no documentation, the Corvette is getting a lot of attention on eBay. Auctioned off at no reserve by "69-z28," the coupe attracted 49 bids and a sticker of $51,400 with more than two days to go. It sure looks like the second-generation Corvette market is on fire.
