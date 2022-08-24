1956 Lincoln Premier Is a One-Owner, All-Original Survivor. Also Pretty in Pink

Introduced in 1956 as a full-size offering positioned below the range-topping Continental, the Premiere was discontinued after the 1960 model year. Short-lived and overshadowed by the fancier Continental, the Premiere is not exactly popular with classic car enthusiasts nowadays. But to me, it's one of the sexiest full-size cars produced in the mid-to-late-1950s.
While not as luxurious as the Continental, the Premiere showcased a more modern design and quickly became a successful competitor against the Cadillac Series 62, Imperial Crown Coupe, and the Packard Patrician. And just like the Capri, it was heavily based on then-futuristic concept cars like the Mercury XM-800 and the Lincoln Futura. This first-year Premiere in pink perfectly showcases how gorgeous this full-size is.
A one-owner car, this 1956 Lincoln is also an all-original survivor with numbers-matching everything. And that's quite rare nowadays, with many Premieres from the era abandoned in junkyards or left to rust in barns. How did it soldier on in such great condition for more than 60 years?
Well, it's been pampered since day one. It's only been parked in a garage when not driven, and it's never been in a crash. So not only is the body straight as an arrow but the Island Coral and Starmist White finish still looks the part. And yes, this sedan is still wearing its factory paint.
Is it perfect? No! It has some rust around the wheel arches, and the paint has faded away in places, but it's by far the best-looking Premiere survivor I've seen in a very long time. The same goes for the interior, aside from some wear and tear on the front seats. And the fact that there are no cracks on the dashboard is a pleasant surprise. And the pink, black, and white color combo is gorgeous, to say the least.
The engine under the hood is obviously of the numbers-matching variety. The 1956 and 1957 Premier was only available with a 368-cubic-inch (6.0-liter) Y-block V8, so that's what you'll get. The mill was rated at 275 horsepower when new and came with a three-speed automatic gearbox.
The engine starts and runs, but the seller says it "smokes a little" and recommends fresh gas, a tune-up, and an oil change. But that's to be expected from a 66-year-old car that hasn't been driven in a while.
With the owner having passed away recently, this gorgeous survivor is being auctioned off to settle an estate. It's being offered at no reserve by eBay seller "nbcgibbs" and bidding has reached only $5,800 with four days to go. Would you go cruising in a pink Lincoln? I know I would!
