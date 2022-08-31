Barn Find Hunter Stumbles Upon a Farm Full of Classic Opel GTs (Aka Baby Corvette)

Being a classic car prospector is almost like being a pirate. The only difference is you don’t travel with a band of misfits, and in the end – you have to pay for the cars you find. Tom Cotter of Hagerty has always been looking for rotting classic vehicles and recently discovered that one barn find always leads to the next. In their latest episode, he came across the Opel GT, a.k.a Baby Corvette.

23 photos