Opel to Host Germany’s Largest Vintage Car Meeting

For the 18th year in a row, the city of Rüsselsheim would become the place of gathering for vintage cars all across Europe. The event would take place on June 24. 12 photos



Allowed at the event are cars of all makes built up to the model year 1988. The show, however, does not limit itself to cars, as other motorized machines, the likes of tractors and motorcycles, are to shine on the streets of the city.



"The annual classic meeting at the Opelvillen is more than just a vintage car event,” said in a statement Anke Felder, Opel’s human resources director.



“It's a journey through time into the past that showcases the pioneering spirit that has always driven and still today continues to drive Opel: to design innovative vehicles with top technologies that turn heads. Today, our flagship Insignia embodies this par excellence.”



For the duration of the event, Opel’s customers can order an Insignia model in pretty much any color seen on the classic cars attending the event. Unique paints, like the Ferrari red or the British Racing Green, can be ordered on June 24.



With 30,000 visitors expected to attend, Opel's event would be the place to go for car enthusiasts who plan to see iconic cars like the 1972 rally car Commodore B GS/E or the Opel GT. In all, some 3,000 cars are expected to attend.

Opel would lead the event with the display of the 1972 Commodore GS/E in citrus yellow, the original livery. A brand new Insignia Grand Sport wearing the same color would stand right next to it, as to provide the necessary evolutionary motif.

The GT was Europe's only true fastback of its time, the Opel GT was designed in Rüsselsheim by Erhard Schnell, under the guidance of GM's Clare MacKichan.

