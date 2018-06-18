Man Shoots 4 People, Kills 1 Child in Road Rage Altercation

More on this:

1 Man Arrested for Pooping on Another in Road Rage Altercation

2 Angry VW Golf Driver Rams Jeep, Instantly Gets Flipped Over

3 Chevy Chase Goes Bananas on a Bridge in Road Rage Incident, Chases Pickup Truck

4 Cyclist Uses Frame-Mounted Fireworks Launcher Against Biker in Road Rage Fit

5 Tesla Drivers Need to Get Off Their High Horse: They're Human After All