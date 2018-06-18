Man Shoots 4 People, Kills 1 Child in Road Rage Altercation

Road rage incidents are a dime a dozen, but they’re rarely as severe as the one that took place the other day, in Denver. One 23-year-old man pulled a gun on a woman and her children, and shot at another bystander.
Of the 4 people he shot, 2 were children and 1 died on the spot. The other remain in hospital and are looking at a full recovery, though their injuries are severe, The Huffington Post reports.
Westminster Police confirm that Jeremy John Webster, 23, from Colorado Springs, got into an altercation with a female driver, Megan Bigelow, 41, at an intersection in Westminster. The woman drove off but he followed the vehicle to a parking lot outside a dental office.
Once the woman pulled over, he got out of his car and walked over to hers, pulled out a gun and shot her and 2 of her children point-blank. He then started toward his car, but returned to shoot the older boy again.
Bigelow and the 8-year-old boy are in critical condition, and the 13-year-old boy died on the scene. The woman had a third son with her in the car, but he managed to flee the scene before the shooting started, and thus escaped unharmed.
After shooting the mother and the 2 kids, Webster turned his attention to a bystander, a man watching the scene from a nearby truck. He shot him too. The man had his daughter with him, but she wasn’t harmed.
“It appears as if this incident stemmed from a road rage,” Westminster Police Department investigator Cheri Spottke said in a press release. Webster didn’t know any of the victims when he opened fire, the investigator added. He didn’t say what the earlier altercation had been about – not that anything could have possibly justified such a violent act.
Webster is now facing charges of first-degree murder with extreme indifference, first-degree murder after deliberation with intent, criminal attempt to commit a class 1 felony, and first-degree assault. He’s looking at a lifetime behind bars, if found guilty.
