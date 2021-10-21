Treasured 1967 Chevy Corvette 327 Has Just Four Speeds but Also Six Top Flights

Azimut Grande 25 Metri Stands as Testament That Some Folks Have All the Cash

Even though, when it comes to this vintage Sting Ray, one might be inclined to jump at the chance of throwing in a joke or two. Nevertheless, although this 1967 Chevrolet Corvette convertible 327/300 4-speed comes with a Lynndale Blue paintjob and matching blue convertible top, as well as a Teal Blue vinyl upholstery, it’s not the case.After all, even after some years have passed since the car was refurbished (during prior ownership), everything still looks pristine. And, as an acknowledgment of the great craftsmanship, the Chevy has won no less than six NCRS Top Flight awards... among others. Logically, one would assume a screaming asking price from the well-known Anaheim, California-based Corvette Mike dealership.But perhaps sick of being told by interested buyers they don’t have a few arms and legs to sell (along with a house) to own such jewels, the outlet has seemingly decided to let the good folks on Bring a Trailer decide the price for them. Not surprisingly, it has attracted some attention, although, with just a day left on the auction clock, we don’t expect this ‘Vette to deliver a last-minute raging six-figure bidding war.Perhaps, even more so than its blues-inducing color choice, this numbers-matching 327ci V8 (300 horsepower) equipped with a four-speed manual transmission is being left below the $100k mark due to a particularly nasty detail. That would be its odometer readout of 80k indicated miles (almost 130,000 km), the rest – if any – being of the TMU variety.Thus, knowing all its award glory, the pristine looks, and the fact that it’s been driven – perhaps more than it shows – instead of dwelling inside an AC garage, how does anyone feel about the current highest bid of $85k?

