5.4-Mile Silver Anniversary 'Vette Sat 44 Years in a Private Collection, Looks Like a Toy

One hundred twenty-three classic cars, one hundred and sixty or so motorcycles, and scooters, and hundreds and hundreds of pedal cars and other car-related collectibles. Of course, each item in this impressive collection has a story to tell, some more interesting than others, but a very special Chevrolet Corvette caught this author's attention. Alright, Corvette fans, every Corvette is special in its own way, but this is double-special.
First, it's a Silver Anniversary year, and one such beautiful car set the pace at the 1978 Indy 500 race. Secondly – and more intriguingly – it only has 5.4 miles (8.7 km) on the clock. And this is not a True Mileage Unknown case or any other misfit situation where the car has undergone an engine swap at some point in life.
This Corvette is all original. So original, in fact, it never left its first owner. It never left its long-time storage since math says the average distance covered yearly is about 17.6 yards (16 meters). Yards! My best guess would be the car sat where it was dropped when it arrived.
The seat plastic covers, the steering wheel protective ring, and the dealer's window sticker still stuck on the window give it all away. The car is factory original to the last bolt. But it does need a little (or a lot, depending on perspective) TLC to make it road-worthy, should anyone wish to buy it to drive it.
Nonetheless, the silver-and-charcoal over black Silver Corvette needs "essential basic service prior to driving," according to the selling announcement. That also goes for all other cars in this impressive collection, by the way.
This 1978 Corvette came with a set of bags and a jacket – all Silver, obviously, and wearing the complimentary badge honoring the quarter-century of Chevrolet's iconic muscle. Which, in this 'Vette, came in the likes of a V8 – what else? – with 350 CID (5.7 liters). From the window sticker, the engine code is – barely – distinguishable and reveals the L48 code.
That was the standard option to power the special-edition Chevy, with 180 hp, 40 less than the performance L82-equipped variants. Still, the 180 hp plant was good enough to score a 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) time of about 7.8 seconds and, if floored long enough, it hit 123 mph (198 kph) with the standard three-speed Turbo-Hydramatic automatic.
Corvette only turned 25 once.
To complete the picture, four-season air conditioning, Cruise-Master cruise control, and removable rigid panels that expose the T-top add to the already long list of optional extras. All combined were worth $2,637.32 at the time ($11,980.03 at the time of this story).
Top this with the $200 "destination charge," and this never-driven Corvette took $12,189.21 out of its buyer's wallet. To put it into perspective, the absolute best 25th Anniversary Corvette available for that year, the Indy 500 Pace Car replica, cost $13,653.21.
Finally, the 1978 Corvette brought back the fastback rear window (sometimes mistaken for a hatch), a nostalgic reminiscence of the original Mako Shark II designed by Larry Shinoda. Yes, the very Shinoda that would later put his signature on the epitomical Boss 302 from the Blue Oval car enthusiasts of Dearborn.

