Goodwood Revival Lets Us See a Jaguar E-Type Being Raced by F1 Champion Jenson Button

Recently we’ve had a lot on our automotive plates with high-profile releases like the 2024 Mustang and Ferrari’s entry into the SUV market with their Purosangue. With this in mind, how about we take a break from the whirlwind of brand-new cars and take a look back in time?
Well, Goodwood Revival provides a perfect opportunity to do just that, with a plethora of classic cars being not only displayed but put through their paces on the track. Events like this offer us a true blast from the past. We don’t just get a look at how cars used to be made and how the design language evolved, but also a glimpse into the history of motorsport. The sound, the sense of speed, the sideways sliding, and the constant struggle to keep the car under control combine to make watching these classics a wonderful experience.
And this time, we have a treat, getting to see how a famous historical vehicle behaves when pushed to the limit by a rather famous Brit. The car in question is a Fixed Head Coupe Jaguar E-Type Series 1, more commonly known throughout North America as the XK-E. The 60s British sportscar belongs to and is fittingly being driven at Goodwood Revival by the British former Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button.
If you’re a long-time Formula 1 fan, you might have your own opinion and doubts about whether Button is worthy of his title or not, but that is beside the point. What matters is that he did a great job taking his Jaguar around the track in a very smooth and controlled manner interrupted by just a hint of sideways action. Moreover, he offered us quite a good show, overtaking what seems to be an Aston Martin DB4 GT after some great wheel-to-wheel racing.
We tend not to think about how hard it is to drive classic cars to their limit. They have no assists, narrow tires, manual gearboxes, old-school suspensions, and not much in the way of aerodynamics. This makes for a pure, visceral, and thrilling experience, although quite challenging. Compounded with the sound and sight of other rare classics, this clip from the Goodwood Revival is sure to stir up some good feelings in everyone who watches it.
And this time, we have a treat, getting to see how a famous historical vehicle behaves when pushed to the limit by a rather famous Brit. The car in question is a Fixed Head Coupe Jaguar E-Type Series 1, more commonly known throughout North America as the XK-E. The 60s British sportscar belongs to and is fittingly being driven at Goodwood Revival by the British former Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button.
If you’re a long-time Formula 1 fan, you might have your own opinion and doubts about whether Button is worthy of his title or not, but that is beside the point. What matters is that he did a great job taking his Jaguar around the track in a very smooth and controlled manner interrupted by just a hint of sideways action. Moreover, he offered us quite a good show, overtaking what seems to be an Aston Martin DB4 GT after some great wheel-to-wheel racing.
We tend not to think about how hard it is to drive classic cars to their limit. They have no assists, narrow tires, manual gearboxes, old-school suspensions, and not much in the way of aerodynamics. This makes for a pure, visceral, and thrilling experience, although quite challenging. Compounded with the sound and sight of other rare classics, this clip from the Goodwood Revival is sure to stir up some good feelings in everyone who watches it.