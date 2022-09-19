1969 Chevrolet Camaro Is Insane on a Whole New Level, You Can Drive It Straight to SEMA

Depending on who you're going to ask, building a project car can be an amazing experience or a genuine ordeal. We've talked about this before and by now you probably know the ingredients of being successful in such an endeavor. It takes a mix of time, money, determination, and careful planning to succeed. While some people argue that a project car is never finished, that's not always true.
If you're building a car that isn't destined to go on an endless motorsports journey, then there's still a light at the end of the tunnel. You don't need 2,000 hp to have fun on public roads. And you don't need to upgrade your engine every other month when there's no opponent to defeat.
And you don't need to go all flashy to make a statement. Sometimes, a clean look is all you need. This brings us to the auction at hand. This 1969 Chevrolet Camaro has earned the nickname "Insanity", and you're about to find out why.
To the untrained eye, this might just feel like a first-generation Camaro. But anyone who knows his way around cars will instantly spot some wild details. The body has been painted in Shark Metallic Gray, and with a name like that you know there's still more to come.
This beast is rolling on COR Forged three-piece wheels that are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires. The rear ones are huge at 325/25/ZR20, but then again it needs all the grip it can get.
Custom Camaro RLC from Hot Wheels, it's quite obvious what this 1969 model is packing. The 376 cubic inch (6.2-liter) LSX would have been enough for an awesome car.
But to support the car's nickname, a set of dual Precision Turbo turbochargers was in order. With the current setup, the dyno test indicates an output of 700 whp. Mind you, that's on just 8 psi (0.55 bar) of boost and running on pump fuel.
That sounds like a pretty safe setup, to be honest, but you could of course bump those numbers up if you feel like terrorizing Shelby GT500s at any given time. We love the fact that whoever built this opted for a Tremec T56 six-speed manual transmission, that way you can get the best driving experience.
The fun continues inside the car as well, as you're greeted by the bolstered front and rear bucket seats. This whole build has got Restomod stamped all over it, and you know what that means.
The car is located in Costa Mesa, California and the odometer only has 418 miles (672 km) on it so far. With that in mind, we wouldn't be surprised if the budget required to build it exceeded $100,000. The auction seems to be going well so far. With seven days left until it's over, the highest bid is now up at $15,000! The question is, will this thing turn a profit at the end of the day?
