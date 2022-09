Crazy Flame-Shooting 690-HP Turbocharged VW Golf 3 VR6 Pulls 172 MPH on the Half-Mile

Thirty-one years ago, Volkswagen, through its Research and Development Division, released the VR6 engine . This powerplant is perhaps one of the most innovative designs of those times. Due to its novelty, VW slapped it in a number of its models, including the Golf.While it’s often confused for a V6, it’s not a straight-six and not quite a V6. If anything, it’s a combination of the two. Simply put, this powerplant incorporates six cylinders in an engine block roughly the size of your regular straight four.Stock this VW Golf came with a naturally aspirated 2.8-liter VR6 engine good for 172 hp (174 ps) and 173 lb-ft (235 Nm) of torque. The innovative engine was paired with a 5-speed manual transmission on a front-wheel-drive setup. This pocket rocket could sprint from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 7.8 seconds with a top speed of 139 mph (224 kph).Last weekend, Cvdzijden - Supercar Videos on YouTube featured a brutal flame-shooting Volkswagen Golf VR6 during a Race1000 event at Airport Neuhardenberg, Germany. The car packs an insane 690 hp (700 ps) turbocharged VR6 engine and ran insane numbers on the strip.It has a loud flame-popping hood-top exhaust and a front-mounted intercooler sticking out, an obnoxious indicator of the riot under the hood.Details of the mods are not available, but it pulled a crazy maximum speed of 172 mph (278 kph) on a half-mile sprint against a Porsche Cayenne Turbo. The Cayenne Turbo completed the half-mile with a top speed of 130 mph (210 kph).PS: You can catch some of that crazy flame-spitting action in the video below.