Crazy Flame-Shooting 690-HP Turbocharged VW Golf 3 VR6 Pulls 172 MPH on the Half-Mile

The Volkswagen Golf Mk3 is old news now. At 27 years, it’s probably the least liked Volkswagen in the world at the moment. The Golf Mk3 GTI suffered a similar fate in the ‘90s. It had become sensible and swelled in weight and size – it was a letdown. The Golf VR6 was the car that desperately spawned the GTI from turning into a lazy slobbery bulldog.

11 photos