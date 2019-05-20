Creamy Volkswagen Up! Has VR6 Engine Swap, Looks Worthersee-Ready

The Up! GTI with its affordable entry into the GTI family is largely to blame. But people have been showing the car love roughly since 2017 when the TSI engine was introduced.See, we told you naturally aspirated engines have no business in the VW lineup! There's one guy out there who began modding his Up! at roughly the same time when the GTI development started.His name is Maximilian Schachermayr and you can tell this Austrian wants Worthersee GTI Meet attention.Two years ago, he had a static setup (lowered on fixed springs), which changed to bags in 2018.Perhaps he got tired of being pulled over by the police for having the Gotti g1001 deep-lip wheels almost touching the bodywork. Leave that man alone, he knows what he's doing... probably.The cream, sandy paint is also eye-catching, perhaps paying homage to past Golfs or even Audis. It covers everything, including the badges. Combined with the blacked out windows, the Up! looks fit for desert warfare.But the thing that really sets this apart from any other Up! that might turn up to the shores of Lake Worthersee this year is the engine. Gone is the 1-liter 3-cylinder, replaced by the iconic VR6.It sounds like the version from the Golf 4 era, and the exhaust position supports this. That would mean the Up! has more than double the original power. But should you really care which exact six-cylinder is inside this tiny car that barely measures 3.5 meters? The VR6 looks like a really tight squeeze and even comes with a custom cone air filter for a bit of added performance and induction sound.