Signature Ford Series F-250 Is a High-End Restomod by Velocity Modern Classics

Americans are known to have an ongoing love affair with their trucks, and automakers are not the only ones competing with one another to leverage their clients’ obsession with pickup trucks. Restoration and customization outfits throughout the country also want a piece of this cake, although a considerably smaller one.
One such restoration center is Velocity Modern Classics in Pensacola, Florida, an internationally-renowned outfit that specializes in vintage truck and classic car restorations. A car they love to modernize is the Ford Bronco, more precisely the classic 1966-1977 models. The latest addition to their lineup is a heavily upgraded vintage Ford F-250 restomod.
Velocity offers the re-imagined Ford vehicle, dubbed Signature Series F-250, on trucks from the 1967 through 1972 model years. Though largely preserving the appearance of the donor vehicle, the Signature Series F-250 is massively upgraded with great attention to detail and a special focus on improved performance and comfort.
The Velocity restoration project is based on a new Roadster Shop RS4 chassis, fitted with Hydraboost-assisted Wildwood brakes, brand-new Dana 44 front axle and Ford 9” rear axle, and coilover-based suspension.
The heart of this classic hauler is a 5.0-liter Ford Coyote V8 engine mated to Automatic overdrive transmission, an Atlas II transfer case, Velocity’s custom stainless steel performance exhaust, as well as the outfit’s custom steel fuel tank.
The body of the Ford restomod is finished in custom Glasurit paint and sits on 18-inch polished wheels with 33-inch tires. The list of custom features continues with JW Speaker headlights, all-new glass and weather seals, a plethora of chrome elements, and California-style mirrors.
The interior is also completely custom-made and includes a bespoke bench seat complemented by Velocity Exclusive door panels with custom trim and floor mats. The driver will handle the car via a GT Performance steering wheel, and other components inside the cabin include an Alpine Bluetooth stereo, Vintage Air A/C, Velocity-exclusive Dakota digital gauges, and a custom shifter setup.
Velocity Modern Classics’ Signature Ford F-250 restomod is already available for order, and its price starts at $285,000.
There is also a higher-end Heritage Edition Package that offers additional perks like a custom two-tone livery, power steps, color-matching engine bay, firewall, and inner fenders, and more chrome trim. Additionally, the center caps, cab lights, along with the tailgate and door handles are all machined from billet to match the overall design with perfect precision.
Inside the cabin, the upgrades for this premium version include heated and cooled seats, leather upholstery, a touchscreen display and stereo, a backup camera, as well as front and rear sway bars, among others. For the Heritage Edition Package, prospective clients will pay at least $40,000 more.
Deliveries of the bespoke Velocity Signature Ford F-Series trucks are set to begin in Spring 2023.
Velocity offers the re-imagined Ford vehicle, dubbed Signature Series F-250, on trucks from the 1967 through 1972 model years. Though largely preserving the appearance of the donor vehicle, the Signature Series F-250 is massively upgraded with great attention to detail and a special focus on improved performance and comfort.
The Velocity restoration project is based on a new Roadster Shop RS4 chassis, fitted with Hydraboost-assisted Wildwood brakes, brand-new Dana 44 front axle and Ford 9” rear axle, and coilover-based suspension.
The heart of this classic hauler is a 5.0-liter Ford Coyote V8 engine mated to Automatic overdrive transmission, an Atlas II transfer case, Velocity’s custom stainless steel performance exhaust, as well as the outfit’s custom steel fuel tank.
The body of the Ford restomod is finished in custom Glasurit paint and sits on 18-inch polished wheels with 33-inch tires. The list of custom features continues with JW Speaker headlights, all-new glass and weather seals, a plethora of chrome elements, and California-style mirrors.
The interior is also completely custom-made and includes a bespoke bench seat complemented by Velocity Exclusive door panels with custom trim and floor mats. The driver will handle the car via a GT Performance steering wheel, and other components inside the cabin include an Alpine Bluetooth stereo, Vintage Air A/C, Velocity-exclusive Dakota digital gauges, and a custom shifter setup.
Velocity Modern Classics’ Signature Ford F-250 restomod is already available for order, and its price starts at $285,000.
There is also a higher-end Heritage Edition Package that offers additional perks like a custom two-tone livery, power steps, color-matching engine bay, firewall, and inner fenders, and more chrome trim. Additionally, the center caps, cab lights, along with the tailgate and door handles are all machined from billet to match the overall design with perfect precision.
Inside the cabin, the upgrades for this premium version include heated and cooled seats, leather upholstery, a touchscreen display and stereo, a backup camera, as well as front and rear sway bars, among others. For the Heritage Edition Package, prospective clients will pay at least $40,000 more.
Deliveries of the bespoke Velocity Signature Ford F-Series trucks are set to begin in Spring 2023.