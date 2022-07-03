Audi A3 Boldly Drag Races an R8, Retaliation Is Swift

We're getting to a point where drag racing is becoming less appealing again. Sure, there are a few match-ups we'd pay to see live, such as a battle between a Lucid Air and a Tesla Model S. Of course, whenever someone brings out two high-power cars you can get a pretty exciting race. But sometimes it would be nice to see those cars going around corners at high speeds too.
Still, we're not going to miss out on the opportunity of seeing two highly tuned Audi's going up against each other down the quarter-mile (402 meters). To the untrained eye, it may seem that an A3 has no chance on Earth of keeping up with an R8. But that might not be always a valid concern.
Right off the bat, the R8 steps into the arena with 1,014 horsepower at its disposal. Getting up to that kind of power is quite easy these days if you can spare the extra $27,000. That's how much a base Boost Logic Twin-Turbo kit for the V10 will set you back.
The supercar does have a minor setback though: it weighs in at 3,560 lbs (1,615 kg). Meanwhile, the A3 is about 363 lbs (165 kg) lighter but it's also down on power compared to its opponent. Although this car uses a RS 3 gearbox, the engine that's inside is a 3.2-liter VR6.
Of course, a massive Borg Warner EFR 9180 turbo has been brought into the equation bringing the performance figures up to about 770 horsepower. The challenge starts with the rolling race, which is probably a way of ensuring the cars won't break from the get-go.
The A3 might be fast, but it doesn't come close to what the R8 can achieve. Run after run, we get to see the same outcome: twin-turbo V10 domination! The R8 accelerates from 62 mph (100 kph) to 124 mph (200 kph) in just 4.6 seconds, which is just about what you'd expect to see with a Rimac Nevera for instance.
Even so, the two cars line up for the standing quarter-mile run. But the A3 decides it doesn't want to be a part of the challenge anymore and starts acting up. After several attempts, they call it a day. The R8 then proceeds to do a solo run down the strip, crossing the finish line in 10.294 seconds with a trap speed of 140 mph (225 kph).
