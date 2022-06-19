2003 Volkswagen GTI VR6 With 1,300 Mi on the Odo Comes Out of Hiding, It's a Time Capsule

It’s not every day that you get to see such a well-preserved vehicle. This 19-year-old VW is resurfacing after years of great care and almost no driving. With 1,300 miles (2,092 kilometers) on the clock and living most of its life in a climate-controlled environment, this 2003 Volkswagen GTI VR6 can be safely called a museum piece. Fortunately, it is now up for grabs. Here’s all you need to know.

7 photos