2003 Volkswagen GTI VR6 With 1,300 Mi on the Odo Comes Out of Hiding, It's a Time Capsule

It’s not every day that you get to see such a well-preserved vehicle. This 19-year-old VW is resurfacing after years of great care and almost no driving. With 1,300 miles (2,092 kilometers) on the clock and living most of its life in a climate-controlled environment, this 2003 Volkswagen GTI VR6 can be safely called a museum piece. Fortunately, it is now up for grabs. Here’s all you need to know.
Almost ten years ago, gearheads would’ve considered the Volkswagen GTI VR6 a small, fun-to-drive car that can entertain you with its engine sound. Time also proved this German two-door vehicle was surprisingly reliable.
Back when it was brand new, the GTI VR6 introduced a generous speedometer that stretched all the way to 160 mph (260 kph), power windows, heated mirrors, and an engine that made the base GTI look like a toy. It kept the same front-wheel-drive configuration, but it added two more cylinders and 58 HP. That also meant an extra 254 lb (115 kg) for the curb weight. Nonetheless, the acceleration improved, and the quarter-mile time showed a difference of almost two seconds between the two.
But here we are now. It’s 2022 and a GTI VR6 emerges from nowhere as a proper unicorn. This one isn’t just a showpiece. You can actually buy it. If you want it, don’t think twice about it. After almost two decades, this Volkswagen turned into a classic. It’s highly desirable, especially as you consider the mileage. Who would drive this thing just 68 mi (109 km) per year? Well, somebody did, and now’s your chance to get your hands on the collectible.
The six-speed manual car has, fortunately, a dull story. It might sound weird but looking at what buyers of used sporty vehicles want, this is a very positive thing. It had only one owner, a collector from Pennsylvania that took great care of it, as the description on BaT shows. The current seller bought it in April because the original owner had several other old Volkswagens in mint condition and accepted the generous offer that was made for the car. Now he's looking forward to turning a profit.
The 2003 Volkswagen GTI VR6 may have an unused digital odometer, but it comes with the Michelin tires manufactured in 2002 for this vehicle, 17-inch wheels, a sunroof, cruise control, and a stereo with CD and cassette player. It even has the original manual and the rubber floor mats. As you’d expect it, the Carfax report is clean as a whistle.
Almost 20 years ago, a 200-HP Volkswagen GTI VR6 would set you back almost $21,000 ($33,359 adjusted for inflation). Now it looks like it could very well go much beyond that. The current bid at the time of writing is $18,000. There are six days left.
What a gem!
