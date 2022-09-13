1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS Sees Daylight After 40 Years, It's an Unrestored Survivor

Introduced for the 1967 model year, the Chevrolet Camaro arrived a bit late to the pony car market, which had already seen the Ford Mustang and Plymouth Barracuda make their debut in 1964. But this didn't prevent the Camaro from becoming one of the most iconic American cars of all time.
The first-gen Camaro spawned a few incredible machines, starting with the drag-spec COPO ZL1. While not as rare, the COPO L72 is also a sought-after collectible, as is the L78-powered SS. But it's not just these models that command attention and big bucks. Barn-found RS/SS examples are also quite desirable. Like this 1967 drop-top in Bolero Red.
Yup, this isn't a fully restored classic that's ready to win prizes at car shows. It's a full-blown survivor that spent a lot of time in storage. And by "a lot" I mean a whopping 40 years. Fortunately, all those decades passed by with the Camaro in dry storage. And it shows.
Even though most of the paint is weathered, there's no visible rust to talk about and the gorgeous white stripe enveloping the front fascia still looks the part. On top of that, the white soft top is still in excellent condition. What a great color combo!
Just like the exterior, the interior is mostly complete and in solid condition. There isn't much wear and tear on the upholstery and the dashboard has no cracks. In short, it's a classic you can drive right away if you're into ratty looks. Luckily enough though, there's a big pile of parts coming with the car, which means it might be complete.
But does it still run? Well, the seller doesn't say, but the engine compartment looks like it could use a bit of work. My best guess is that the 350-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) V8 needs a thorough inspection and a few new parts to fire up again.
The mill appears to be of the L48 variety, which Chevrolet offered until late 1968. It was sold alongside the 350 LM1, but it delivered significantly more oomph at 295 horsepower and 380 pound-feet (515 Nm) of twist. The seller claims the V8 is a numbers-matching unit, but the gearbox is a 1968 four-speed Muncie, most likely sourced from a first-gen Z/28.
While it's not completely original, the RS/SS is getting a lot of attention on eBay, with 31 bids taking the price to $19,900 with four days to go. The reserve hasn't been met. That's already above the average value of a 1967 Camaro in Fair condition and almost as much as an example in Good shape. For reference, a 1967 Camaro in Concours-ready condition usually changes hands for more than $45,000. Offered by "sprystang", the Camaro is located in Doylestown, Ohio.
