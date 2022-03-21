This 350-Swapped 1962 Chevrolet Bel Air Sleeper Wagon Is One Fine Restomod

Based on the B-body platform of its predecessor, the fifth-generation Bel Air came standard with a straight-six lump that isn’t particularly exciting in such a heavy car. The most powerful mill offered in this period is the big-block 409 that cranked out 409 horsepower. Specifically, gross hp.
The long-roofed Bel Air in the photo gallery is rocking a 350 crate motor installed in 2017, a pushrod V8 that develops anything between 265 and 385 net ponies right out of the box. Gifted with a Holley 770 four-barrel carburetor and a dual-snorkel air cleaner, the small-block powerplant sweetens the deal with an Edelbrock intake manifold, aluminum valve covers, a 180A alternator, NAPA mini starter, and an aluminum radiator.
An oil change was performed in preparation for the sale. Currently listed with a high bid of $21,069 on Bring a Trailer, the sleeper wagon still has five days of bidding left. Presented with just under 21,000 miles (33,796 kilometers) on the odometer, although true mileage isn’t known, the Bel Air is equipped with a Monster Performance 700R4 four-speed transmission.
The professionally-built automatic is connected to a 9.0-inch axle from Currie Enterprises, which houses a Detroit Locker 100-percent automatic locking differential that runs 3.55:1 gearing. A Bowler lock-up module and 31-spline axles are featured as well, together with a one-piece driveshaft, 1350 universal joints, four-link rear suspension, and full-length headers.
2.5-inch piping for the dual exhaust system, a couple of Flowmaster-supplied mufflers, and 15-inch American Racing wheels are worthy of mentioning as well. Fitted with Cooper and BFGs, this unassuming station wagon further boasts four-piston brake calipers that squeeze ventilated rotors at each corner. CPP power steering and a 500-series steering box complement the tubular front control arms and Hotchkis front sway bar.
The seller also notes a Hotchkis rear sway bar and rear trailing arms, RideTech air suspension, 16-way adjustable shocks from Fox, as well as an aluminum air tank with dual compressors fitted below the third-row seat.
