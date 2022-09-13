PairTree Solar Canopy Has Built-In EV Charging Capabilities, Can Be Installed Within Hours

Solar EV charging infrastructure provider, Paired Power, just unveiled the PairTree, a transportable solar canopy that is easy to install and gives customers quick access to “infinite renewable energy” from day one, as boasted by its developer.
Paired Power is based in Campbell, California, and it gained a reputation for its patented SEVO SunStation, described as a solar carport canopy that uses DC power to charge EVs using sunlight. The company’s SunStation products are touted as the “world’s first 100 percent solar EV chargers that can deliver more renewable power to electric vehicles than is available from the grid”.
The recently launched PairTree can be used with or without grid connection. It features a modular design and is available in 5 kW units, using 10 bifacial solar panels each, as specified by Paired Power. What makes the PairTree solar canopy stand out is the fact that it can be installed in a single day, which, according to the company, is 30 times faster than conventional solar canopies require.
Scalable and suitable for various applications, the PairTree can be installed at retail locations, workplaces, and so on, offering fast and easy EV charging access. It can also be used to provide power for various events or as an emergency backup power solution.
Designed to deliver up to 75 miles (120 km) of daily range to an electric vehicle, the PairTree also supports the integration of up to 40 kWh of lithium iron phosphate batteries, with the addition of a battery being able to boost the daily range to 230 miles (370 km).
Another benefit of the PairTree is the fact that it has no moving parts, which means is very low maintenance. When ordering the solar canopy, you can also add AC charging stations to support Level 2 charging and 120V outlet panels to support emergency or temporary power.
Paired Power doesn’t mention the price of the PairTree, but encourages potential customers to contact the company for more information. What we do know is that the PairTree is available to order, with delivery being scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2023.
