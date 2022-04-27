56-Year-Old Survivor: 1966 Barracuda Is as Stock as It Gets, Engine Ready to Roar

The Barracuda started its adventure in the automotive world back in 1964 with rather disappointing sales, as it managed to ship just approximately 23,500 units to customers in the States.
Fortunately for the future of the nameplate, its second year on the market proved a little bit more successful, with sales increasing to around 64,500 units in 1965. On the other hand, 1966, which was the last year of the first generation, witnessed a massive decline, as Plymouth only produced some 39,000 Barracudas.
One of the 1966 examples is right here looking for a new home, and what’s even more surprising is that it comes in stock condition. In other words, it’s a survivor in all regards, as eBay seller meatsmoheats guarantees this Barracuda has never been molested in any way.
Currently at its second owner, the car still flexes the original plates, as well as options like bucket seats, power steering, and so on.
But on the other hand, it’s important to keep in mind this is a 56-year-old car. In other words, it’s far from being a perfect 10, and it requires massive fixes here and there. The interior clearly shows its age, so whoever buys it will have a lot of work to do if they aim for a mint condition.
The engine under the hood is starting and running properly, but on the other hand, no further specifications have been offered.
The first-generation Barracuda could be ordered with a choice of several V8s, including two separate 273 (4.4-liter) units. The 2-barrel version was rated at 180 horsepower, while the 4-barrel configuration developed 235 horsepower.
The bidding for this survivor is currently underway, and the top bid already exceeds $3,000. However, the auction comes with a reserve, which means that interested buyers must increase their offers before the car is ready to leave to a new owner.
