1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS Convertible Discovered in a Barn After No Less Than 40 Years

Chevrolet produced close to 221,000 Camaros for the model year 1967, and as anyone would expect, the base model accounted for the lion’s share with 121,000 units.
This makes perfect sense, after all. The base Camaro was the most affordable version, essentially allowing customers to get Chevy’s new superstar without spending too much money on it.
On the other hand, those who wanted a sportier feeling behind the wheel of a Camaro could go for the RS model. And according to the official numbers, close to 65,000 people did this, whereas the SS ended up being ordered by just a little over 34,000 customers.
The Z/28 was obviously the rarest Camaro in 1967, as only 602 of them ended up seeing the daylight.
This Camaro posted on eBay by seller sprystang was born with the RS package, but what sets it apart from the rest of the crowd is the power windows option. The seller claims this is something pretty rare, as the option made it to fewer than 5,000 Camaros.
As anyone should be able to figure out easily, this Camaro doesn’t come in tip-top shape. It spent no more, no less than 40 years in a barn, so it obviously exhibits the typical metal issues, including some occasional rust here and there.
The photos pretty much speak for themselves, so extensive metal work is going to be required, especially as some parts have apparently been repaired already, but they still don’t look good.
This Camaro comes with a 327 (5.3-liter) under the hood, but the seller claims they’re not sure this is the original unit. The transmission, on the other hand, is indeed the one that shipped with the vehicle, but it was rebuilt before the car was moved to storage.
This Camaro seems to tickle the fancy of many people out there, so the car has already received over 20 bids. The top $7,800 offer, however, isn’t enough to unlock the reserve though.
On the other hand, those who wanted a sportier feeling behind the wheel of a Camaro could go for the RS model. And according to the official numbers, close to 65,000 people did this, whereas the SS ended up being ordered by just a little over 34,000 customers.
The Z/28 was obviously the rarest Camaro in 1967, as only 602 of them ended up seeing the daylight.
This Camaro posted on eBay by seller sprystang was born with the RS package, but what sets it apart from the rest of the crowd is the power windows option. The seller claims this is something pretty rare, as the option made it to fewer than 5,000 Camaros.
As anyone should be able to figure out easily, this Camaro doesn’t come in tip-top shape. It spent no more, no less than 40 years in a barn, so it obviously exhibits the typical metal issues, including some occasional rust here and there.
The photos pretty much speak for themselves, so extensive metal work is going to be required, especially as some parts have apparently been repaired already, but they still don’t look good.
This Camaro comes with a 327 (5.3-liter) under the hood, but the seller claims they’re not sure this is the original unit. The transmission, on the other hand, is indeed the one that shipped with the vehicle, but it was rebuilt before the car was moved to storage.
This Camaro seems to tickle the fancy of many people out there, so the car has already received over 20 bids. The top $7,800 offer, however, isn’t enough to unlock the reserve though.