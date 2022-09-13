Car Thieves Try To Steal Chevy Camaros From the Lansing GM Plant, Karma Strikes

Car theft saw a resurgence in the past year, with thieves going all the way to the source and stealing vehicles from inside the assembly plants. On Monday, two 19-year-olds from Detroit were arrested after trying to steal two Chevrolet Camaros from the GM Lansing Grand River Assembly.
Stealing a car from a parking lot is so yesterday unless the parking lot is inside the dealership yard or the assembly plant where it was built. Burglars as young as school kids try and often succeed in getting away with stolen vehicles from the assembly plants’ grounds. No make is spared, with thieves carjacking Fords, Chevrolets, and Dodges alike. Often, they take the stolen vehicles and just disappear.
Other times, the police are quick enough at the scene to catch the thieves red-handed, and a chase is almost sure to start in those cases. That’s exactly what happened in Lansing, Michigan, when two men tried to steal two Camaros from inside the GM’s Grand River Assembly plant. According to authorities, Lansing police received a call on Monday at about 2:30 a.m. about an attempt to steal two Camaros from the southwest parking lot on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Olds Avenue.
Lansing Police Department and Michigan State Police responded, and a chase ensued, Lansing State Journal reports. One of the thieves didn’t get too far with the stolen Camaro, though, crashing right inside the parking lot into a concrete barrier. He tried to escape on foot but was soon apprehended by police. The other made it a little further out of the GM parking lot but crashed the car into a fence near Michigan Avenue and Canal Street. However good they were at stealing cars, their driving skills sucked.
This is not the first theft attempt at the GM plant in Lansing. In early May, police arrested a gang of nine for stealing Camaros after a flurry of cars were stolen from the plant. Last month, police arrested three school kids aged 11 to 14 while trying to carjack Dodge Chargers and Challengers from the Stellantis Jefferson North Plant in Detroit.
