Hellcat Drags Supercharged Camaro, El Camino, C10, Some Will Swallow Their Pride

After a series of features centered around the feisty action taking place at the Bradenton Motorsports Park, the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube is back into traveling mode.
Now, in the latest feature embedded below (and uploaded on September 6th, 2022), instead of another zMAX instance of the “always expect the unexpected” variety, there is more of the Mopar goodness, just like it was the case with the Houston Raceway Park excerpt of high-octane action.
This time around, as the camera focus moved to the Gainesville Raceway in Gainesville, Florida (the venue is home to the prestigious NHRA ‘Gatornationals’ event since 1970), we also get another taste of the seemingly eternal Mopar versus GM wars. On this occasion, both with modern and vintage twists, much to the delight of all automotive enthusiasts.
So, the feature is focused on a dastardly menacing, all-black Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, and it first goes against a contrasting yellow Chevy Camaro that is equally contemporary and just as supercharged, according to the channel’s description. Alas, that alone is not going to be enough to tame the kitty, as the Hellcat drops a 10.86s ET against the opponent’s 11.78s pass.
And, as it turns out, there is potential for improvement, with the Challenger next ducking it out with a beautiful root beer/maroon (with black top) Chevy El Camino from the 0:54 mark. The vintage Ute puts up a hell(cat) of a fight, but the Dodge proves this attempt is futile, as well: 10.61s versus a genuinely nice 11.6s pass!
Want even more of the vintage vs. modern brawls? No worries, from the 1:33 mark a feisty, all-black (save for the red pinstripe and ‘steelies’) Chevy C10 also lined up for the challenge. Well, this one counts for the ‘close, but not close enough’ category, given the 11.19s (Hellcat) and 11.63s (C10) results. Then, from the 2:23 mark, that yellow ‘Maro came out for seconds… and little did that help its case!
