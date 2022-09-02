Toyota Supra Drags Mustang and Tesla Plaid, Teaches Both a Yellow ICE Lesson

Much has been said, and lots of chagrin floated around the fifth-generation ‘A90’ Toyota GR Supra and its association with Germany’s BMW Z4. But can we all get past that moment and focus on its involvement with the aftermarket realm from now on?
Some people were unabated in their desire to extract the sports car essence of the new iteration of the iconic Japanese sports car and the association with BMW proved beneficial for those with experience at hiking the B58 mill to all-new power heights. And so, slowly but steadily, they made the haters eat their words for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
No need to take our word for granted, though, if the quarter-mile dragstrip world is your diner. The videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube has prepared a new Bradenton feature centered around a feisty ‘A90’ GR Supra, and the Florida-based Motorsports Park may never be the same after hearing its roar.
Not that its foes were any lesser, as it turned out. So, the first skirmish was, as always, devised to put things into perspective – with the vibrant, yellow GR Supra meeting an older, unassuming Lexus SC300. Alas, that one proved a veritable sleeper, with the skirmish ending in very close combat: 9.68s (Supra) versus a great 9.82s result for the SC300.
With the action proven to be of the cool nine-second variety, next up at the 0:34 mark came an equally flashy, green Audi TT RS that nailed an almost perfect ten-second ET. Alas, that was not enough in the face of GR Supra’s improving 9.62s pass. With sports cars out of the picture, from the 1:12 and 1:32 marks, it was time for a little bit of muscle car action, as an orange Ford Mustang tried – in vain – to teach this JDM-style rascal a quarter-mile drag racing lesson, or two.
Alas, the one doing the schooling was the Toyota – including against a mighty Tesla Model S Plaid, at the 2:18 mark…
