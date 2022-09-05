Tesla Model 3s Drag Hellcat Daytona, Explorer ST, Mustang, and It's Pretty Close

Not long ago, the sound of big, hulking V8s (with or without forced induction) accompanied the quarter-mile dragstrip cheers dedicated to the winner of the skirmish. Now, it’s potentially the sound of defeat.
This is because, whether we like it or not (and there is no need to be vocal about it, we all know that ICE vs. EV is a much-debated subject), the sound of silence can accompany victory nowadays. Along with zero local emissions, of course.
Sure, EVs are nothing new at the dragstrip over the past few years. But folks might still secretly hope that a pack of traditionally powered hoots may be enough to wipe the EV smile off some people’s faces. Especially when the EV brawler is not of the Tesla Model S or X Plaid variety. Well, ICE fans, prepare to be disappointed.
The videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube has cooked up a new Bradenton feature centered around ICEs versus EVs. The action from the Bradenton, Florida-based Motorsports Park is focused on a couple (or trio) of Tesla Model 3s, who valiantly fought against great-sounding foes of the ICE variety.
First, to set this video excerpt’s tone properly is a white Tesla Model 3 that duked it out with an equally white Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, save for the Daytona-style blue accessories. And it sure was another example of the ‘close but not close enough’ variety, as the Tesla Model 3 ultimately snatched the victory with an 11.6s pass against the rival’s 11.67s attempt.
Then, the videographer shifted focus to a dark-gray Tesla Model 3 (or two, it’s hard to tell because of the burnout smoke) who fought for quarter-mile dragstrip supremacy first with a Ford Explorer ST sport utility (at the 0:38 mark), and then with the iconic Ford Mustang from the 1:04 mark. As for who claimed the laurels, well, Blue Oval fans might want to look away from now on…
