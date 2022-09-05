All-New Ford Transit / Tourneo Courier Makes Spy Debut Looking Like a Puma-Based Minivan

The fourth generation Ford Transit / Tourneo Courier has only been mildly revised since 2013, when production officially commenced. As a result, it is an aging product, and Ford knows this all too well, which is why they have started working on its replacement.
Spied in the open in a premiere testing on the right side of the Atlantic Ocean, the 2024 Ford Transit / Tourneo looks new all-around compared to its predecessor and appears to have a slightly bigger footprint, which would translate into improved interior room, and more cargo area.
One of the biggest changes when it comes to the exterior design can be seen at the front. Yep, we’re talking about the headlights, which seem to have been sourced from the Puma subcompact crossover. For now at least, the taillights carry over, but we can see that the tailgate is all-new. Also, instead of four, this tester had a five-lug nut design.
Set to take on the likes of the Volkswagen Caddy, Renault Kangoo, and Mercedes-Benz T-Class, the minivan version will still be called the Tourneo Courier. The people carrier isn’t expected to be the best-seller in the brand’s range, as that crown will likely go to the Transit Courier, which will be the light commercial vehicle variant.
It is still too early to talk about the engine lineup, but it is possible that they will feature a host of small gasoline and diesel units, at first anyway. Later on, we wouldn’t be surprised if they get at least one zero-emission alternative, considering that some of their rivals are already offered with battery-electric powertrains.
Both the Tourneo Courier and Transit Courier should be built at the company’s facility in Craiova, Romania, and they will probably launch sometime next year, likely in the second half, before arriving at dealers in selected markets not long after.
