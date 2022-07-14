Richard Hammond Gets a New Daily Driver, and There's Nothing Exciting About It

The Grand Tour co-presenter Richard Hammond took to the web, in a video shot by DriveTribe, to reveal his latest daily driver, and talk about it.
As everyone and their hamster knows, Hammond is a muscle car guy and a Porsche fanatic. So, is his new ride something with more power than previous generation supercars? As a matter of fact, that would be a ‘heck no,’ as not only it is not punchy, but it isn’t even exciting to drive.
Can you tell what it is? If you took a peek in our photo gallery, you already know that it is a brand-new van, a Ford Transit to be more specific. The light commercial vehicle (LCV) is not in Hammond’s name, as it belongs to his workshop, but it is his new daily nonetheless.
According to the Hamster himself, this model feels and drives like a brand new car from 15-20 years ago. It handles very well, apparently, and it is nicely equipped for a vehicle in this segment, getting air conditioning, satellite navigation system, and electric mirrors. Hammond also likes the driving position and ride height, and you cannot really sit behind the wheel of an LCV without mentioning the word ‘practical’ at least once, can you?
If it sounds subjective, well, you’re not wrong, as this is more of an emotional video rather than the typical reviews that Hammond has gotten us used to over the years. And you can blame it on his actual passion for vans, because he has had a soft spot for such machines ever since his first encounter with one, when he was a young man trying to make ends meet. Subsequently, he ended up buying one and converted it into a camper van, going out in the wilderness with his dog. But we’d better let him take it from here.
