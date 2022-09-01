McLaren 570GT Drags a Chevrolet Camaro SS, and the Unthinkable Almost Happens

We talk a lot these days about always being on the lookout for the unexpected when quarter-mile dragstrip shenanigans come into focus. However, there are exceptions to the rule.
There are very few of them, but they do exist. Let us give you a few examples. Over the past days, the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube has focused on remarkably interesting battles where revelations abounded.
In one, the mighty Tesla Model S Plaid was duking it out with a couple of GM representatives – a Chevy Camaro SS and a Pontiac Firebird Trans Am. The former was cannon fodder for the EV, but the latter then swiftly provided a nasty aftermarket surprise for ICE fans to properly enjoy.
In another one, both the iconic Ford Mustang and the legendary Chevy Corvette were easily humiliated by a puny yet thoroughly feisty VW Beetle. And the third excerpt of quarter-mile greatness had the same Detroit muscle and sports car actors but with a nine-second old diesel truck in place of the unexpected victor!
Now, seeing the promise of a Bradenton Motorsports Park (Bradenton, Florida) encounter between a cool, British McLaren 570GT (although it may be ‘Italian,’ as the announcer thought this to be a Maserati!) and a Chevy Camaro SS muscle car, one might think it could follow the same suspenseful and surprising paradigm. And it almost did, at least at first.
However, this is an exception from the “expect the unexpected” rule of thumb, as the sports car quickly recouped the muscle car’s initial head start and, in the end, claimed a logical win by way of a 10.79s versus 11.99 ET. Unfortunately for Chevy fans, this is yet another missed opportunity for the ailing Camaro to wipe away some of the recent shame. Oh well, maybe it has better luck next time…
