Lamborghini Huracan STO Learns Why It Shouldn't Mess Around With the Tesla Model S Plaid

With an impressive amount of power available via the right pedal, proper cornering abilities, and exotic looks, wrapped in a $300K+ package, the Lamborghini Huracan STO is a force to be reckoned with.
And while it can stand its ground next to some of the hottest vehicles ever made, there are a few names that it should definitely stay away from. One of them is obviously the ridiculously-fast Tesla Model S Plaid, which has an insane amount of thrust on tap that helped it nab the record for the quickest production car down the quarter mile – until the Rimac Nevera stepped in and stole its crown.
A true deity of the wind, the Huracan STO boasts enhanced aerodynamics and can deal with the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in just 3.0 seconds, on route to a maximum speed of 193 mph (310 kph). Powering it is a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine, hooked up to a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission responsible for channeling the thrust to the rear wheels. The mill pumps out 631 hp (640 ps / 471 kW) and 417 lb-ft (565 Nm) of torque.
The Tesla Model S Plaid, on the other hand, sits in a league of its own. It has the dizzying amount of power, and the advantage of the instant torque supplied by the electric motors. As a result, the claimed sprint time to 60 mph (97 kph) is just under 2 seconds. Nonetheless, that’s not exactly from rest, as there is a marketing scheme catch that you can read about here.
Now, it’s clear that the hyper sedan is quicker in a straight-line sprint than the exotic machine born in Sant’Agata Bolognese, but what’s the difference between them in a real-world quarter-mile race? The video shared down below, shot at the Bradenton Motorsports Park in Florida at the beginning of the month, answers this question, so you’d better take a short break from whatever you were doing, as it is over 20 minutes long.
