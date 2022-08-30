Young Lamborghini Owner Finds Out His Huracan Can't Outrun a Tesla Model X Plaid

The world’s fastest SUV can’t lose against a mere Lamborghini Huracan, right? A couple of years ago, people would’ve laughed at the idea. Now, vehicles like the Model X Plaid can comfortably look at supercar owners in their rear-view mirror. Here’s how this drag race happened.
Should high-performance internal combustion engine (ICE) car owners consider switching to all-electric vehicles like the Tesla Model X Plaid or the Lucid Air Sapphire? They could give a thought or two since many drag races have shown that a combination of three motors could turn any EV vs ICE competition into a non-event. When both cars are stock, there’s a high chance the EV will come on top.
That’s what a young Huracan owner found out after going against a Tesla Model X Plaid. Even though both vehicles are all-wheel drive, the unbelievably fast EV SUV grips better and launches ahead with ease.
The Lamborghini owner even put on driving gloves for this drag race, but it did not help at all. They ran it twice, and in both instances, the Tesla quickly got away and maintained its lead.
It would have been a good idea to disable traction control in the Huracan, but the owner kept it on. The system temporarily cut power to stop the supercar from breaking contact with the surface. This allowed the SUV to just sprint away.
The Lamborghini Huracan racing in the video down below is a former Police vehicle. While the current owner added some exterior upgrades, the car’s performance might’ve been affected by the period it spent with law enforcement. It’s good to keep in mind that its capabilities could’ve been slightly limited by this aspect as well.
On the other hand, the Model X Plaid is owned by one of the boys from new.
Now watch the drag race and draw your own conclusion. There’s also more interesting footage after the friendly competition. To cool off after the head-to-head run, the crew jumps an older SUV into a pool.
