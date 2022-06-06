1,000-HP Huracan Drags Stroked Polara, Huge Gap Appears

The National Hot Rod Association was founded by the late Wally Parks in 1951. It would take another 12 years for Ferrucio Lamborghini to build his company with the intent of competing with Ferrari. So it may be that drag racing is deeply rooted in the United States, but a lot can and will happen in over half a century. And today, we are going to see a menacing old Dodge going up against a modern-day Lamborghini.
The Dodge Polara was revealed to the world about 62 years ago. The one that showed up for this drag race happens to be a 1964 model. Back in the day, the biggest engine fitted to this car was a 7.0-liter V8. It must have been impressive to have access to over 400-hp at that time!
Alas, Mike, the owner of this Polara took things even further. A Mopar 440 wasn't going to cut it either, so he had that engine stroked up to 512 cubic inches (8.4-liters)! Even though he claims he's never dyno'ed the car, the guys over at Hoonigan estimate this car to have around 800-hp.
The owner could surely shave some weight off if he wanted to, but even so, this thing is capable of doing high-10-second runs down the quarter-mile (402 meters). Even with a proper set of Mickey Thompson tires on the car, what can Mike hope to achieve going up against an almost brand new supercar?
Things would have been different if this was a stock Huracan, but it's not. You might have seen it and Alex Choi's exploits before, so you probably know that it has been upgraded by Sheepey Race.
ECU maps, but either way, the twin-turbo V10 should churn out at least 1,000-hp. The Huracan also happens to be 200 lbs lighter than the Polara. But at least it can't count on its AWD at launch, as the Haldex controller Alex installed isn't currently working.
That means both cars will have to rely on sending power to the rear axle alone. Speaking to the people that came out to see the race, opinions are divided. It's three versus three when it comes to predicting the outcome of the race.
This isn't going to be a quarter-mile race: the finish line is 1,000 ft (304 meters) away. Both cars are off to a good start, but the onboard camera on the Polara immediately reveals the development of the race. The twin-turbo Lamborghini is in a league of its own, even though its opponent isn't half bad either.
At this point, there's only one thing left to do. Negotiating a different start procedure doesn't seem to be Big Mike's MO, though. In the end, he agrees to have a small advantage; hat tip to him for being such a pro!
We get to see a third bonus run as well, but you shouldn't expect a miracle. The Polara is outgunned, and we hope we'll see it coming back with a blower. That should make for a close race!
