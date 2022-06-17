autoevolution
Lamborghini Unveils Unique Huracan EVO Spyder with Hot Wheels Livery at Milano Monza Show

17 Jun 2022, 11:24 UTC ·
Lamborghini has arrived at the Milano Monza Motor Show (MiMo 2022) with an army of spectacular supercars, including a bespoke Huracan EVO Spyder featuring a three-layer Verde Alceo exterior and a Hot Wheels-themed livery.
The one-off livery represents the carmaker’s 1:1 take on the style of the famous Hot Wheels toy cars and was created at the Lamborghini Centro Stile, in collaboration with the good people of Hot Wheels, of course.

Aside from the livery, other highlights include the 20-inch gloss black forged wheels, sports seats and various other glossy black accents. It looks like a Hot Wheels toy that Ant-Man just supersized with his gizmos and it should appeal to both kids and adults alike.

Another major MiMo 2022 highlight for Lamborghini is the Huracan Tecnica, announced back in April and unveiled at the New York International Auto Show. This hardcore supercar will be on display in Milan’s Piazza Duomo for the entire duration of the event.

“Our latest creation has a sophisticated and totally reimagined design that reflects from every angle its well defined threefold personality: a road-legal super sports car offering an iconic and attractive lifestyle choice every day, yet technically and dynamically equipped for the racetrack,” explained Mitja Borkert, head of design at Lamborghini.

“Every element is imbued with energy of aerodynamic efficiency and lightweight engineering, paired with an unmistakable elegance that makes the Tecnica a standout in the Huracan line-up. And as always, customers have the widest possible choice of customization, both interior and exterior, thanks to our Ad Personam program.”

Aside from the Huracan Tecnica and the Hot Wheels-themed one, the Italian carmaker will showcase versions of the Urus, Aventador SVJ, Huracan STO and EVO RWD Spyder in the Journalist Parade, which takes place this Saturday, June 18, at the Monza circuit – which is where visitors can also admire a Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2 race car.

