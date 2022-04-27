Tesla Model X Turns to Cheetah Mode to Face Nissan GT-R Nismo in British Weather

The Nissan GT-R R35, even in Nismo trim, is not exactly the latest model to have dropped in showrooms across the world, but neither is the Tesla Model X. Frequent updates have improved both cars, though. Normally, people would never compare these two models, but what if the latter has more power than the Japanese coupe, along with more torque.
The electric SUV in question is a Tesla Model X Performance Ludicrous Plus, which comes with Launch Control, along with what the American marque calls a "Cheetah Mode." Its Japanese rival is significantly lighter, but still rather heavy for its category, while the Model X tips the scales at over 2.5 metric tons.
Thanks to British weather, the unexpected competition takes place on wet tarmac, but both vehicles have all-wheel-drive systems and Launch Control, so it should be an even match even from that point of view.
They do come with different sized wheels, different tires, one has a single-speed transmission while the other has six, and so on. But they are racing at the same time, in the same conditions, and with drivers who have set out to race, so everyone is going flat out.
We are not going to ruin the race for you in any way, but we cannot help but notice how relevant the GT-R has remained today, despite its massive hike in price from what it used to cost back when it was first launched on the market.
Meanwhile, if you look at specs alone, the Tesla Model X Performance with Ludicrous Plus is even more surprising. It can seat seven people, has no tailpipe emissions, offers enough space for a larger-than-usual family, and it has plenty of party tricks up its sleeve. Moreover, it does all that at a lower price than Nissan's GT-R Nismo.
The owner of this example of the Tesla Model X has installed an aftermarket system that involves an external sound generator. With it, the vehicle makes a noise that mimics the ones made by an internal combustion-engined vehicle, and it is an unusual sight, to be honest. But do not let that spoil the fun for you, as it does not come from the factory that way.
