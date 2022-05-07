Tesla Model X Finds Its G Spot in Green, Kind of Looks Like a Small Hulk

Tuning any car requires a big dose of common sense, otherwise, you might find yours with the rest of our LOL stories. Fortunately for the owner of this Tesla Model X, their ride is at the opposite end of the aforementioned category, as it is one good-looking machine.
With the RDB LA team behind it and shared on their social media channels, the electric crossover was one suspension-lowering away from becoming a mega hatch. Fortunately, it doesn’t seem to sit closer to the ground than usual, meaning that it should still be comfy on the go, even on those big wheels.
A chin spoiler, bumper attachments, and new side skirts are some of the things that make it more special than the stock examples. It has a more aggressive diffuser at the back, with an auxiliary brake light mounted in the middle, and blacked-out chrome strip between the taillights. Everything, save for the add-ons, has been wrapped in khaki green film.
The privacy windows partially keep the interior, well… private. The tuner hasn’t released any pictures of it at the time of writing, yet by the looks of it, the white leather upholstery wrapped around the seats does not seem to have come from the aftermarket world. There is, however, a checkered flag design embossed in the headrests and not much else, apparently.
In case you missed it, RDB LA recently customized one special Bentley Bentayga too, belonging to Chris Brown. The luxury SUV sports a green wrap as well, albeit in a two-tone design, a custom body kit with fender flares, and looks ready to take the singer and actor to the red carpet. You can take a closer look at the celeb-owned vehicle here, after checking out the tuned Tesla Model X in the gallery above, of course.
A chin spoiler, bumper attachments, and new side skirts are some of the things that make it more special than the stock examples. It has a more aggressive diffuser at the back, with an auxiliary brake light mounted in the middle, and blacked-out chrome strip between the taillights. Everything, save for the add-ons, has been wrapped in khaki green film.
The privacy windows partially keep the interior, well… private. The tuner hasn’t released any pictures of it at the time of writing, yet by the looks of it, the white leather upholstery wrapped around the seats does not seem to have come from the aftermarket world. There is, however, a checkered flag design embossed in the headrests and not much else, apparently.
In case you missed it, RDB LA recently customized one special Bentley Bentayga too, belonging to Chris Brown. The luxury SUV sports a green wrap as well, albeit in a two-tone design, a custom body kit with fender flares, and looks ready to take the singer and actor to the red carpet. You can take a closer look at the celeb-owned vehicle here, after checking out the tuned Tesla Model X in the gallery above, of course.