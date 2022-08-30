Abandoned, Mysterious Farmhouse Has a Massive Classic Car Graveyard

Exploring abandoned houses and properties is quite fascinating if you're into old things that get left behind. But it all becomes even better when the said property is still home to a few classic cars.
Sometimes they're still in decent shape and look like they could be saved. But more often than not they're rotten almost beyond recognition and will never get a second chance. This abandoned farmhouse documented by YouTube's "VacantHaven" is one of those places, as it includes a car graveyard full of derelict classics.
Unfortunately, we don't much about this place. There's no info as to why it was abandoned. Likewise, we don't know when it happen. But it's pretty obvious that the house hasn't been inhabited for at least a couple of decades. Which is a shame, because it sure looks like it might have been a great place to spend time back in the day.
The surroundings are just as impressive. There's a big well in the yard, several barns loaded with farming equipment, and a whole lot of land. And as our host discovered upon leaving the property, whoever lived here also owned quite a few cars.
It's not a collection as much as it is a junkyard, but we're looking at tens of classic cars and tractors. Sadly, they haven't been moved or taken care of for decades, so they're too far gone to be saved and restored. Some of them are almost impossible to identify, but it looks like almost every car abandoned here is of the British variety.
The Vauxhall Nova that shows up at the 23-minute mark is in better shape than the rest, but it's not exactly a valuable car or a proper classic. But I'm pretty sure it was the owner's last car.
Next to it, there's a Hillman Hunter, a small family car built by the Rootes Group and Chrysler Europe from 1966 to 1979. The Hunter was actually part of a bigger family of cars sold in that era, including the more iconic Sunbeam Alpine and the Humber Sceptre. The Hunter was rebranded as a Chrysler in 1976, almost 10 years after Rootes was formally taken over by the American company.
I also spotted the remains of a 1920s car. Based on the rear end of the cabin, it could be a really old Austin (perhaps a Seven?). The property is also home to a car that looks a lot like a classic London Cab, but it's some sort of delivery wagon.
You'll also see a pair of Reliant Robins, the quirky three-wheeler that most of you probably remember from the Top Gear and Mr. Bean series. The rear section of a Mini Traveller and the remains of an MG A are perhaps the only famous car bits resting here.
But this junkyard section is really huge and it would take a lot of exploring to identify all the classics abandoned here. On top of that, it's loaded with car parts and farming equipment that no one has used for decades. Check them out in the video below. The car graveyard footage starts at the 22-minute mark.
Unfortunately, we don't much about this place. There's no info as to why it was abandoned. Likewise, we don't know when it happen. But it's pretty obvious that the house hasn't been inhabited for at least a couple of decades. Which is a shame, because it sure looks like it might have been a great place to spend time back in the day.
The surroundings are just as impressive. There's a big well in the yard, several barns loaded with farming equipment, and a whole lot of land. And as our host discovered upon leaving the property, whoever lived here also owned quite a few cars.
It's not a collection as much as it is a junkyard, but we're looking at tens of classic cars and tractors. Sadly, they haven't been moved or taken care of for decades, so they're too far gone to be saved and restored. Some of them are almost impossible to identify, but it looks like almost every car abandoned here is of the British variety.
The Vauxhall Nova that shows up at the 23-minute mark is in better shape than the rest, but it's not exactly a valuable car or a proper classic. But I'm pretty sure it was the owner's last car.
Next to it, there's a Hillman Hunter, a small family car built by the Rootes Group and Chrysler Europe from 1966 to 1979. The Hunter was actually part of a bigger family of cars sold in that era, including the more iconic Sunbeam Alpine and the Humber Sceptre. The Hunter was rebranded as a Chrysler in 1976, almost 10 years after Rootes was formally taken over by the American company.
I also spotted the remains of a 1920s car. Based on the rear end of the cabin, it could be a really old Austin (perhaps a Seven?). The property is also home to a car that looks a lot like a classic London Cab, but it's some sort of delivery wagon.
You'll also see a pair of Reliant Robins, the quirky three-wheeler that most of you probably remember from the Top Gear and Mr. Bean series. The rear section of a Mini Traveller and the remains of an MG A are perhaps the only famous car bits resting here.
But this junkyard section is really huge and it would take a lot of exploring to identify all the classics abandoned here. On top of that, it's loaded with car parts and farming equipment that no one has used for decades. Check them out in the video below. The car graveyard footage starts at the 22-minute mark.