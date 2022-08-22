Extremely Rare, Pre-WW2 BMWs Found on Abandoned Property, Shrouded in Mystery

Some say barn finds are getting rarer and rarer these days. The truth is we see thousands of classics coming out of storage each year, but most of them are of the mundane variety. Rare and valuable barn finds are indeed getting scarce, but this pair of pre-WW2 BMWs is proof that many gems have yet to be discovered.
These German classics were documented by YouTube's "The Bearded Explorer," who found them "sleeping" under tarps in a seemingly abandoned property somewhere in the United Kingdom. We don't get info about its whereabouts, but the place appears to include a derelict car showroom and the remains of a repair shop in one of the adjacent buildings.
The property looks like it's been abandoned for decades, so nature has taken over almost everything. One of the buildings is completely covered in vegetation, while the showroom has weeds growing out of what used to be a floor. The roof is almost gone and there are spider webs everywhere you look.
The repair shop is actually a time capsule, with all the tools and the spare parts still in place. Maybe a sign that the property is not completely abandoned and someone still drops by from time to time? Either way, it's amazing it hasn't been vandalized yet.
But the shop is nowhere near as cool as the building that hides a bunch of classic cars and motorcycles, including a pair of pre-WW2 BMWs. Covered in tarps, the vehicles appear to be in relatively good condition. Yes, they're dusty and they haven't been moved in a while, but they're complete and don't show notable signs of rust on the outside.
I have a feeling they've been restored at some point because the paint looks too good to be true. If they haven't then we're looking at a couple of really cool (and potentially expensive) classics.
If you're not familiar with 1930s BMWs, the German company had the 320 series in showrooms back in the day. The lineup included the 321 compact, the 326 sedan, and the 327 touring coupe. BMW also produced the iconic 328 sports car during those years. Built in just 464 units from 1936 to 1940, it's one of the rarest Bimmers ever made.
The cars parked here aren't 328s though. They look more like 327 touring coupes, but they're almost as rare and valuable because not many of them saw daylight from the nameplate's introduction in 1937 to its discontinuation in 1941. BMW reportedly built almost 2,000 units until WW2 started. But there is a catch.
Since they were found in Britain, there's a big chance that these BMWs weren't built in Germany. That's because Frazer Nash imported, assembled, and sold BMWs in the U.K. from 1934 to 1939. What's more, I've seen these cars in a different video back in January 2022, when I noticed that the blue car had a "Frazer Nash BMW" badge.
But even so, these Bimmers remain extremely rare and valuable and they shouldn't spend their retirement years like this. Hopefully, they will be moved and taken care of before it's too late.
