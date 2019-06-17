LEVC Van Unveiled as London Black Cabs Offspring

The announcement was made by the London EV Company Limited (LEVC), the official manufacturer of the London black cab, and the unveiling of the car took place on Monday, June 17, in the presence of the city’s mayor, Sadiq Khan.“Developing clean, sustainable, electric vehicles is essential in order to tackle our air quality emergency and the climate change crisis. London’s commitment to clean air policies is driving our pursuit of a positive electric future for all,” the British official said in a statement.The new LCV uses the same platform as the London cab – named TX in its maker’s language – and the e-City range extender deployed on the taxi. Using it, the LCV provides a total range of 377 miles, 80 miles of them in full electric mode. The van is capable of carrying two Euro pallets, making it ideal for delivery use within the city limits.No other details about it were released at this point, with more info the LCV expected to be released closer to the official launch date of the car.Until recently named The London Taxi Corporation, LEVC was purchased by Chinese group Geely, which for years has been pushing for the introduction of an electric version of the Black Cab.Back in 2016, the Chinese said they were planning to manufacture 36,000 vehicles each year and send them on the streets as taxis.With the launch of the LCV, LEVC enters the commercial vehicle market en force. Soon after this vehicle becomes a common sight on public roads, several others will follow.As for the markets where the new LCV will sell, for now there are plans to roll it out only in the UK. At an unspecified date, more countries in Europe will follow.