Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Outsold By Ram 1500, But General Motors Isn't Worried

The biggest offense, however, is that Chevrolet included the Silverado 1500 in Five months into 2019, Automotive News reports the Ram “holds a lead of nearly 22,000” over the Chevy. Even the GMC Sierra 1500 is trying hard, but General Motors isn’t panicking. "Given our limited availability, we deliberately launched with a really high mix in trims,” declared Barry Engle.General Motors president of the Americas since April 1st, Engle plays down this turn of events as a “temporary phenomenon.” Going further down the rabbit hole, General Motors is pumping $24 million into the Fort Wayne assembly plant to increase production output for the ‘Rado and Sierra.“Our product ramp-up was very smooth and the quality has been exceptional,” said head honcho Mary Barra. Nobody agrees with the quality part, more so if you remember that Chevrolet and GMC haven’t sorted out the sub-standard plastic in the cabin. Adding insult to injury, the Silverado has been criticized over poor ride quality and the Tripower four-cylinder turbo is a bit of a mess.At highway speeds, the Silverado Tripower uses more fuel than the 5.3-liter naturally aspirated V8. Car & Driver averaged 18 and 21 mpg over 200 miles, and as if those numbers weren’t enough to get your attention, the V8-engined Silverado used in the test is 314 pounds heavier than the Tripower.General Motors also lacks in the performance department as far as trucks are concerned. Ford has the F-150 Raptor in the United States and Ranger Raptor elsewhere, Ram prepares to roll out the Rebel TR and Rebel TRX, and that’s the gist of it. Neither Chevrolet or GMC has a more powerful engine than the 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8, which develops 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque.The biggest offense, however, is that Chevrolet included the Silverado 1500 in that awful reliability ad . You know, the one that suggests Chevrolet is more reliable than Ford, Honda, and Toyota.