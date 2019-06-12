5 Karma Comes for Careless Mercedes Driver on Scottish Road

Super Dad Makes Incredible Umbrella Catch, Prevents Car Damage

One dad from Sarver, Pennsylvania, is taking the Internet by storm after a video of his cat-like reflexes, caught by a security camera and posted online, got picked up by many media outlets. 17 photos



You can hear the kids screaming as the umbrella becomes airborne, but the dad still has no idea that it’s about to come his way, straight towards his Chevy. Yet, when it does, he is prepared. Like the Super Dad he is, he grabs the umbrella as it’s about to hit his car and stops it on its tracks, before it does any car damage – or any other type of damage.



The best part of the video is that little girl screaming “Supermaaaaan!” right at the end, a clear sign of appreciation of Woods’ efforts and super-reflexes.



Whatever praise Woods is getting is justified: had he not been able to catch the umbrella, it would have shattered the driver-side window and probably the windshield on his Chevy, and could have moved on to cause more damage. If you watch the video closely, you can see it hit the side window just as he grabs hold of it, slamming shut the door.



Sure, it’s not like he cured cancer or ended pollution, but that doesn’t mean a show of appreciation isn’t warranted. So here’s Super Dad in action, saving a defenseless, innocent Chevy from damage by the evil wind-powered umbrella.



