Little Kid Calls Out, Shames Woman for Putting Her Naked Foot on His Armrest

We’ve probably all been there: as the plane is getting ready for takeoff, you feel something creeping on your armrest and that something turns out to be the naked foot of the guy or woman behind you.

10 photos



Rodney Small is not among those few, and that’s probably because Rodney is only 4 years old. He’d just traveled to Walt Disney World in Florida and was on a flight back to Houston, Texas, with his dad Darryl, when he noticed the dreaded naked foot on his armrest. His dad had his phone on record and was able to capture Rodney’s awesome reaction.



At first, Rodney was shocked that “there’s feet behind me” and that said foot belonged to a lady. Then, without hesitating, he turned to her and asked her why she had her foot there. “Hey buddy,” he called out, “you have your feet behind me.”



The foot is seen sliding out of view. Darryl, the father, tells



“As a child he knew that putting your foot in someone else’s space was not kind at all. Although we don’t believe the lady intended to invade his space he reacted the way anyone else would react,” Darryl says. “Sometimes adults hold back with confronting others to keep the peace but as a child he voiced his concerns and his facial expressions and reaction made it hilarious.”



Rodney grew up being told he wasn’t allowed to put his foot on furniture and he was surprised as to why the woman didn’t follow the same rules, the dad explained.



Many passengers faced with this type of bad plane etiquette choose either to remain silent or turn passive-aggressive , coming up with all sorts of ways of letting that person know that their foot is not welcome. Few are directly confrontational, for whatever reason.Rodney Small is not among those few, and that’s probably because Rodney is only 4 years old. He’d just traveled to Walt Disney World in Florida and was on a flight back to Houston, Texas, with his dad Darryl, when he noticed the dreaded naked foot on his armrest. His dad had his phone on record and was able to capture Rodney’s awesome reaction.At first, Rodney was shocked that “there’s feet behind me” and that said foot belonged to a lady. Then, without hesitating, he turned to her and asked her why she had her foot there. “Hey buddy,” he called out, “you have your feet behind me.”The foot is seen sliding out of view. Darryl, the father, tells Unilad that the woman eventually apologized. He is amazed at how his son didn’t hesitate to call her out and, at the same time, proud of his response.“As a child he knew that putting your foot in someone else’s space was not kind at all. Although we don’t believe the lady intended to invade his space he reacted the way anyone else would react,” Darryl says. “Sometimes adults hold back with confronting others to keep the peace but as a child he voiced his concerns and his facial expressions and reaction made it hilarious.”Rodney grew up being told he wasn’t allowed to put his foot on furniture and he was surprised as to why the woman didn’t follow the same rules, the dad explained.